Covid-19: 4024 new community cases, nine further deaths reported

Ministry of Health advisers have unveiled a seven-pronged approach for surveillance of future coronavirus variants at the border.

Officials have reported 4024 new community cases of Covid-19, and nine further deaths in people who had the virus.

There are 391 people in hospital with Covid-19, three of whom are in an intensive care or high dependency care unit, the Ministry of Health said on Monday afternoon.

The seven-day rolling average of reported community cases on Monday is 4939 – last Monday it was 5921.

SUNGMI KIM/Stuff The Ministry of Health gave the update on the country’s Covid-19 outbreak on Monday.

The number of people in hospital however had increased from 356 on Sunday: an increase of nearly 10%.

READ MORE:

* PM 'asking experts' as pressure mounts to reintroduce compulsory masks in schools

* DHBs short medical specialists they need amid 'dire' staff shortages – survey

* Free south Auckland GP visits to take pressure off overloaded Middlemore ED



The nine additional deaths reported on Monday bring the total number of publicly reported deaths in people who had Covid-19 to 1415.

The seven-day rolling average of reported deaths is 13.

One of the deceased was aged in their 40s; one was in their 60s, one was in their 70s, four were in their 80s and two were aged over 90. Six were women and three were men.

Two were from the Auckland region, two were from the Bay of Plenty, two were from Wellington, two were from Canterbury and one was from South Canterbury.

In the 1pm updates, the Ministry of Health releases a total number of people who have died “with Covid” in a particular time period. That doesn't necessarily mean the virus killed those people, it just means they tested positive within 28 days of their death or immediately after.

The ministry later provides further information on the cause of these deaths on its website. You can read an explanation of how this works here.

The average age of those in hospital with Covid-19 on Monday – with Covid-positive patients in 18 of the country’s 20 district health boards – is 59.

The ministry now captures vaccination status data from DHBs with tertiary hospitals: Northland, Auckland, Counties Manukau, Waitematā, Waikato, Capital and Coast, Canterbury, and Southern.

Of those in hospital with Covid-19 whose vaccination status is known, 37 were unvaccinated or not eligible. One was partially vaccinated, 37 had received two doses of Covid-19 vaccine, and 150 had been boosted.

It’s expected that most people in hospital with Covid-19 would be vaccinated. This is because more than 95% of the eligible population aged 12 and over has received two doses.

This can lead to vaccinated people being over-represented in hospitalisation data.

There were new community cases reported in: Northland (91), Auckland (1250), Waikato (257), Bay of Plenty (157), Lakes (46), Hawke’s Bay (114), MidCentral (113), Whanganui (50), Taranaki (112), Tairāwhiti (22), Wairarapa (47), Capital and Coast (388), Hutt Valley (190), Nelson Marlborough (168), Canterbury (594), South Canterbury (60), Southern (336), West Coast (28), and one in an unknown location.

Officials also reported an additional 53 imported (border) cases.

To date, there have been 1.27 million confirmed Covid-19 cases in New Zealand; 34,554 of which were active as of Monday.