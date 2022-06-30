New GP training to cut MRI waiting times by up to 80%

The MRI Project Team behind the initiative to train GPs to be able to refer patients directly for MRI scans, Dr Akshay Shukla, left, (Project Manager), Dr Robyn Barnes (Clinical Lead), Dr Jeremy Sharr (Director Pacific Radiology), Leigh Aston (ACC) and Lisa Brennan (Acting Chief Operating Officer, Pegasus Health)

An initiative that could reduce patient waiting times for MRI scans by up to 80% is being rolled out across Marlborough after successful trials in other parts of the country.

The programme helps train GPs to refer patients with knee, shoulder or spinal injuries directly for an MRI scan.

The procedure removed the patient’s need to be assessed by an orthopaedic specialist, and speeded up diagnosis so that injuries and illness can be treated more promptly.

Results from trials around the country show that patients could have access to an MRI within as little as four working days, as opposed to weeks or months when being referred through secondary specialists.

The initiative is a collaboration between Marlborough Primary Health, Pegasus, Pacific Radiology, and ACC.

Clinical lead for the service, Dr Robyn Barnes said GPs would be trained by a multidisciplinary team of physiotherapists, radiologists, and orthopaedic specialists.

Project manager Dr Akshay Shukla said that by offering a faster diagnosis, the streamlined service also helped with speedier referrals to relevant agencies such as physiotherapists, and ACC.

“The initiative is also being developed to include the rehabilitation needs of patients. After an MRI many patients required surgery and ongoing physiotherapy.

123RF Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) is a medical imaging technique that uses a magnetic field and computer-generated radio waves to create detailed images of the organs and tissues in your body.

“We have collaborated with the largest physiotherapy group in the country to oversee a holistic programme – an accelerated care pathway for rehabilitation,” Akshey said.

The project was first rolled out in the North Island, before Christchurch Primary Health Organisation, and Waitaha Primary Health began using the service in 2019.

Akshey said that by giving smaller town GPs the opportunity to adopt the initiative would give patients more equal service in line with other towns and cities.

123rf Patients experiencing knee, shoulder or spinal pain will be able to have a diagnosis of their injury in much quicker time.

“There would be an inequity if patients at other PHOs were not able to access the pathway.

“As we take it all across the South Island, geographical boundaries won’t mean a barrier to care for people,” Akshay said.

The first group of GPs have started their MRI referral training, with a second contingent expected to begin their tuition next week.

Murray Wilson/Stuff MRI scans can be expensive with some private practices charging between $1000-$3000, and are not covered by community funding. The cost will be covered if referred by ACC.

Marlborough Primary Health Organisation chief executive Beth Tester said the new initiative was beneficial to all concerned.

“It’s a lot more effective for GPs and patients, and it frees up time for the orthopaedic surgeons who can then use their time and skills for a better purpose than just signing off a referral.

“Patients benefit from having quicker access to MRIs, they get diagnosed quicker, and begin their treatment quicker.”

Tester said that as well as saving time for patients and medical staff, the new system also saved healthcare providers money.

Scott Hammond/Stuff Marlborough Primary Health Organisation chief executive Beth Tester said the new initiative was beneficial to patients, GPs, and specialist surgeons, and saved the healthcare system money.

“It saves the cost of an extra visit to a specialist, it's also a whole lot cheaper to get everything checked out in one go, rather than having loads of separate tests, such as sonar scans.

“There are lots of benefits, and it’s saving money in the long-term,” Tester said.

Following a steering group and forum meetings, Tester said the majority of Marlborough’s GPs have signed up for the initiative and are currently undergoing their training.