Concerns after multiple Wairarapa hospitalisations linked to unknown drug

People were strongly urged not to take a white powder sold as cocaine.

Police say an incident at a Carterton address on Saturday afternoon where two people were hospitalised from suspected overdoses are likely to be related to a spate of hospitalisations from a substance misrepresented as cocaine.

Police were called to the Diamond St address shortly after 3.30pm to assist ambulance staff.

A police spokesperson said the incident and others like it in the last 24 hours had prompted a notification on the High Alert Drug Information and Alerts website.

The site stated that multiple hospitalisations in the Wairarapa region were believed to be linked to the consumption of the unknown white powder.

READ MORE:

* Early alert of 'highly potent' and lethal synthetic drug found in Wellington may have saved lives

* Man in court in relation to synthetic cannabis death and heart attack

* Sydney drug users poisoned by fentanyl believing it's cocaine



Those hospitalised displayed the same symptoms as an opioid overdose and responded well to naloxone, a drug that reverses an opioid overdoses.

People were strongly urged not to take a white powder sold as cocaine, and it was recommended they test substances to minimise risk.

People who start to lose consciousness or breathe slowly after consuming white powder should call 111 immediately.

Do you know more? Email newstips@stuff.co.nz