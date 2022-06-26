UV exposure risk on skifields similar to round of golf in summer

With the country’s ski fields starting to open up, thousands of Kiwi skiers and snowboarders could face an elevated skin cancer risk this season, doctors warn.

The Environmental Performance Index, released this month by Yale and Columbia universities, found New Zealand ranked seventh in the world for air quality of 180 countries.

However, with UV exposure on New Zealand ski fields was up to 30% higher than at sea level, and MoleMap dermatologist Dr Niyati Sharma says the lack of pollution increases exposure to harmful sun exposure, especially at altitude.

Dasha Kuprienko Snow reflects as much as 90% of UV radiation, while with beach sand it’s about 25% – so don’t forget your SPF when you hit the slopes this winter.

For every 1000m increase in altitude, UV radiation levels increase about 10%. Aotearoa’s highest ski field, Tūroa, Mt Ruapehu, is over 2300m high, meaning the peak exposure levels could be three times higher than at sea level – meaning the amount of sun you’re exposed to while skiing is equivalent to what you’d experience during a round of golf in summer.

READ MORE:

* NZ has the highest rates of melanoma cases and deaths in the world, study shows

* Wearing sunglasses in winter seems strange but is a good idea

* Cancer Society and Melanoma NZ issue tanning product warning

* From lab to shelf: How sunscreen is made, tested, and certified as safe in NZ



New Zealand has both the highest rates of melanoma and highest melanoma death rates in the world, with 4000 Kiwis diagnosed and more than 350 dying from this form of cancer every year.

Despite this, most people headed to the snow are unaware of the UV risk, and as winter is synonymous with less sun, this tends to lead to complacency, Sharma said.

But “the reality is that UV exposure levels are much more damaging at altitude than most skiers would realise”.

SUPPLIED Dr Niyati Sharma, MoleMap dermatologist, said it is important that skiers and snowboarders know to protect themselves from harmful UV exposure.

It has long been known the surface of snow acts as a mirror reflecting up to 80% of the sun's rays back at us – intensifying the levels of UV absorbed through the skin.

Spending time around reflective surfaces like snow and ice mean people can get up to 200% more harmful UV exposure than at the beach, Sharma, a fellow of the Australasian College of Dermatologists based in Melbourne, said.

This can result in damage to areas of the upper torso not typically exposed to UV, such as the underside of the chin.

Cancer Society co medical director, Dr Kate Gregory, said it’s probably not something many people consider in the dead of winter, but all the same sun-safe messages apply whether you’re heading to the beach in January, or hitting the slopes in July.

Kevin Stent/Stuff Sunscreen isn’t just for the summer, a dermatologist says, as the country’s ski fields open up to the hundreds of thousands of Kiwis who hit the slopes each season.

This included wearing a good quality, high-protection sunscreen and reapply often (about every two hours) if sweating. Protect your eyes by wearing wrap-around googles or sunglasses, and consider using a lipbalm with SPF.

Gregory said it was an “absolutely timely reminder” that the threat of sun exposure doesn’t go away just because it’s colder.

“Even at the top of a mountain, there’s still risk.”

Sharma said it was essential that Kiwis – particularly those with common risk factors such as fair skin, red or blonde hair, or a history of sun damage – are screened regularly to prevent melanoma developing.