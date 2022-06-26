Covid-19: 4429 new community cases, six further deaths reported

Ministry of Health advisers have unveiled a seven-pronged approach for surveillance of future coronavirus variants at the border.

There are 4429 new reported Covid-19 community cases, as officials announce a further six deaths of people with the virus.

There are 332 people in hospital with Covid-19, including seven patients in intensive care or high dependency care units, the Ministry of Health said on Sunday afternoon.

The seven-day rolling average of community cases is just 80 less than it was the same day last week: as of Sunday it was 4911, whereas last Sunday it was 4991.

Ella Bates-Hermans/Stuff The Ministry of Health gave the update on Sunday afternoon.

All the six reported deaths happened within the past two days, the ministry said.

They bring the total number of publicly reported deaths to 1461, and the rolling seven-day average of reported deaths to 12.

Of those who have died, one was aged in their 50s; one in their 60s; two in their 70s; and two were aged over 90. Five were men and one was a woman.

Three were from the Auckland region; two from Canterbury and one from Waikato.

In the 1pm updates, the Ministry of Health releases a total number of people who have died “with Covid” in a particular time period. That doesn't necessarily mean the virus killed those people, it just means they tested positive within 28 days of their death or immediately after.

The ministry later provides further information on the cause of these deaths on its website. You can read an explanation of how this works here.

There are people in hospital with Covid-19 across 18 of the country’s 20 district health boards – with Tairāwhiti and West Coast the exceptions.

The average age of those hospitalised with the virus is 61.

Of those in DHBs’ with tertiary hospitals (Auckland, Canterbury, Southern, Counties Manukau, Waikato, Capital & Coast, Waitematā and Northland), 31 cases were unvaccinated or ineligible.

Stuff There are patients in hospital with Covid-19 across most of the country’s health boards.

Three were partially vaccinated, 44 had received two doses of Covid-19 vaccine and 141 had been boosted.

It’s expected that most people in hospital with Covid-19 would be vaccinated. This is because more than 95% of the eligible population aged 12 and over has received two doses.

This can lead to vaccinated people being over-represented in hospitalisation data.

There were new community cases reported in: Northland (91), Auckland (409), Waikato (274), Bay of Plenty (129), Lakes (65), Hawke’s Bay (121), MidCentral (122), Whanganui (39), Taranaki (105), Tairāwhiti (20), Wairarapa (48), Capital and Coast (413), Hutt Valley (169), Nelson Marlborough (185), Canterbury (741), South Canterbury (76), Southern (356), West Coast (29), and four in an unknown location.

Sunday’s cases saw Aotearoa’s total of confirmed cases since the pandemic began surpass 1.3 million.

There were 34,357 active cases (those identified in the past seven days, not yet deemed recovered), as officials recorded a further 86 imported (border) cases.