Auckland woman's rare C-section complication missed for months by DHB

A woman suffered a rare complication after a caesarean birth that was not correctly diagnosed or treated, ultimately requiring corrective surgery four months on.

On Monday, Deputy Health and Disability Commissioner Rose Wall made recommendations to Counties Manukau District Health Board to improve its obstetrics and gynaecology services following “systemic deficiencies” in its care of the woman.

The woman, referred to in Wall’s report as Mrs A, underwent a C-section in 2019. The baby was born healthy and she was sent home.

Jared Williamson/Stuff “Systemic deficiencies” at Counties Manukau DHB across two visits led to a woman’s caesarean complication not being correctly diagnosed and treated for a number of months. (File photo)

However, following the birth, Mrs A went to hospital twice, with a breast infection and fluid leaking from her vagina.

On the first visit, tests and imaging were done, including an ultrasound, but she was discharged without a diagnosis. On the second visit, she was told the fluid was normal vaginal discharge after birth and was discharged into the care of a community midwife.

Ms A was referred to the DHB’s gynaecology service about a month later for investigation of the ongoing fluid loss.

Four months after the C-section, a CT scan showed a fistula (an abnormal opening) between the ureter (which carries urine from the kidney to the bladder) and vagina, requiring corrective surgery.

Mrs A said she and her husband were disappointed with the health system because of those events.

She said she experienced distress as a result of her symptoms and the appropriate scan should have happened when she first went to hospital. The catheter bag to drain urine after surgery left her in pain and discomfort.

Mrs A said she could not care for her baby in the way she wanted. (File photo)

She said it was upsetting she was unable to look after her baby in the way she would have liked, because of her discomfort.

In her report, Wall expressed concern about Mrs A’s care by the DHB, particularly in not undertaking adequate assessment and investigation of her symptoms. discharging her without an appropriate outpatient follow-up in place and fixing on a diagnosis that was “not consistent” with her symptoms.

“These deficiencies demonstrate missed opportunities to investigate the cause of the woman’s symptoms fully or place her on the correct diagnostic pathway,” she said.

SUPPLIED Deputy Health and Disability Commissioner Rose Wall was critical of the care Mrs A received, saying there were missed opportunities to investigate the cause of her symptoms fully. (File photo)

Wall said ureterovaginal fistulas were “rare”, but remained “critical” of the care Mrs A received over the two admissions and the “extended time” it took the DHB to reach the correct diagnosis.

“There was clearly miscommunication between the radiology service and the clinical team overseeing Mrs A’s care early on, which meant test results were interpreted incorrectly and the misinformation was relied upon.”

Wall recommended the DHB apologise to Mrs A in writing.

She also recommended it put a pathway in place for suspected fistulas, to guide clinicians on the appropriate tests and examinations to undertake.