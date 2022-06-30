Blood pressure meds contaminated with carcinogen, 36,000 Kiwis affected

Tens of thousands of people who take Accuretic for high blood pressure will need to change to another drug. (File photo)

About 36,000 New Zealanders will have to change their blood pressure medication after it was contaminated by a cancer-causing substance.

Pharmac said nitrosamine had been detected in Accuretic and there would be supply issues as a result.

The “global issue” had led to voluntary recalls in other countries, including Australia, the United States and Canada.

Accuretic, issued by supplier Pfizer, is usually used to lower blood pressure and was initially designed to prevent strokes, heart attacks and kidney problems.

Although nitrosamine was believed to increase the risk of cancer in those who took it over a sustained period, Medsafe had advised there was a “low risk” to those who took Accuretic.

Pharmac’s director of operations Lisa Williams said users of Accuretic should consult their doctor about an alternative treatment when next due for a prescription.

“We want to ensure, first and foremost, that patients can continue to access funded treatment,” she said.

Unsplash/Supplied Medsafe has advised there is a “low risk” to those who take Accuretic. (File photo)

“We know that being told a medicine contains a contaminant will cause anxiety for those taking it [but] we want to reassure them that they are OK to, and should continue to, take Accuretic until they can get a new treatment prescribed by their GP.

“There is a much greater health risk associated with suddenly halting blood pressure medication.”

Accuretic is made up of quinapril, which relaxes the blood vessels, and hydrochlorothiazide, which causes the user to produce more urine.

Pharmac had been working with Pfizer for a few months to see if it could secure an alternative product containing those substances, Williams said.

“Unfortunately, because it’s a global issue, no alternative brand is available in sufficient volumes for New Zealand and that can be verified as being free from contamination.

“This means there is currently no acceptable direct chemical substitute for New Zealanders taking this medicine.”

Experts had advised Pharmac losartan with hydrochlorothiazide would be an appropriate alternative for most patients. It was funded and had been approved by Medsafe, Williams said.

“Pharmac has received assurances from its supplier, Teva, that there is sufficient stock of losartan with hydrochlorothiazide to accommodate patients transitioning from Accuretic.

“There is also enough of the other alternative funded angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors or angiotensin receptor blockers (ARBs) to meet the additional demand from people changing from Accuretic.”

Williams said she knew the healthcare sector was under a “huge” amount of strain.

Changing tens of thousands of Accuretic users to alternative treatments would add to that strain, she said.

“We are asking clinicians to move their patients to alternative medicines as soon as possible and we really appreciate the support that we know that both clinicians and pharmacists will provide to their patients.”

Pfizer did not answer questions around how, when or where the contamination occurred. In a statement, a spokesperson said it was discovered during a mandatory evaluation of all its products.

“Pfizer understands the challenges that this situation poses to wholesalers, pharmacies, and patients. We fully recognise the importance of this medicine to our patients and are committed to ensuring the safety and quality of our medicines.”