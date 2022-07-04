Woman not properly warned medicine posed birth defect risk to unborn baby

Heather Campbell's son and daughter were harmed by antiepileptic medication. If she had her time again, she wouldn't have children. (First published August 2019)

A pregnant woman wasn’t adequately warned her medication could put her baby at high risk of serious birth defects, it’s been ruled.

The woman, identified only as Ms A, became pregnant while taking Epilim which was prescribed by a psychiatrist. The medication is used to treat mood disorders, including bipolar disorder, as well as epilepsy.

Epilim can cause birth defects and developmental delays in children exposed in utero, so people taking the drug are warned to use two means of contraception and avoid unplanned pregnancies.

On Monday, Deputy Health and Disability Commissioner Rose Wall found the psychiatrist in breach of the patients’ rights code for failing to give Ms A “important” information about the risks Epilim posed during pregnancy.

READ MORE:

* Epilim: Hundreds of babies exposed to medicine known to cause birth defects

* Tighter controls on epilepsy drug 'don't go far enough' to prevent harm to unborn babies

* 'To know your child is not even worth minimum wage is heartbreaking': Mum to ACC



As a result she could not make an informed choice or give informed consent about her care, Wall said.

Once she became pregnant, Ms A’s dose was slowly tapered down “to find the lowest effective dose” before she was weaned off completely.

Wall found a number of issues in Ms A’s care.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF All anti-seizure medicines in pregnancy have the potential to harm an unborn child, but the risks are higher with some medicines, including Epilim, especially early in pregnancy and at higher doses. (File photo)

The psychiatrist who initially prescribed Epilim to Ms A did not provide her with information a “reasonable consumer would expect to receive”, Wall said.

The DHB – unnamed in the report – did not have procedures in place around prescribing Epilim to women of childbearing age.

Ms A was also given incorrect information about the risks of Epilim to an unborn child by an obstetrician, who said it was “thought not [to] cause any cognitive issues, so that is really good news”.

According to Medsafe, up to four out of every 10 babies exposed to Epilim in utero experience developmental delays, including lower IQ, poor speech and language skills and memory problems.

The commission also found after it got involved, a midwife retrospectively amended Ms A’s records to include further details of discussions she said she had with her about the risks of Epilim in pregnancy.

SUPPLIED Deputy Health and Disability Commissioner Rose Wall says the case reinforces the significance of the informed consent process. (File photo)

Wall recommended the psychiatrist, midwife and obstetrician apologise to the woman.

Ms A said her son was generally well but had some features that might be related to Epilim exposure. His condition may be “mildly affected”, but she was yet to find this out, she said.

“I want to point out that I very much trusted these people and that was my mistake. I did the best with the knowledge I had at the time”.

Wall made a number of recommendations to improve the accessibility of information about Epilim.

Among those was a request to Medsafe, ACC and the Health Quality and Safety Commission to work together to reproduce an information booklet into “plain English”, as well as other languages.