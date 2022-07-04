Accuretic users annoyed over contaminated blood pressure medication muddle

Accuretic was recalled in March in the United States and the United Kingdom, and April in Australia and Canada.

Confusion continues as Kiwis learn months after the rest of the world that widely used blood pressure medication Accuretic has been contaminated with a carcinogenic.

Although Pharmac has been aware for a “few months”, it didn’t announce that nitrosamine – a substance believed to increase the risk of cancer if ingested over a sustained period – had been detected in Accuretic until Thursday morning.

Accuretic was recalled in March in the United States and the United Kingdom, and in April in Australia and Canada.

Users are now being advised by Pharmac to consult their GPs about an alternative when their next prescription is due.

For 77-year-old Accuretic user Colin Barnett, Pharmac’s suppression of the discovery of the contaminant, and the mixed advice he has received from healthcare professionals, is “beyond comprehension”.

Having read about the contamination in the news and being due a repeat prescription anyway, Barnett asked pharmacists at his local Unichem in Taupō what alternative medication was available.

“Three of the pharmacists came out together and told me that it’s only the Accuretic coming out of Australia that’s contaminated and that I should keep taking it as I am,” he said.

Pharmac, however, said the contamination is a global issue.

“I now know that what [the pharmacy] told me just wasn’t true, leaving me wondering how many other people who go to my pharmacy – let alone in the whole of New Zealand – are continuing to take a medication that was recalled around the rest of the world months ago?” Barnett asked.

Supplied Colin Barnett said Pharmac’s suppression of the discovery of the contaminant, and the resultant mixed advice he has received from healthcare professionals, is “beyond comprehension”.

The next day Barnett was asked to come back to the pharmacy to discuss alternative medications.

“As far as I’m concerned, this confusion has all come from Pharmac. They’re playing games with people’s health and, quite simply, it’s not good enough.”

Barnett is “very disappointed” that Pharmac hasn’t contacted Accuretic users directly.

“I had to read about it myself in the news and then approach my local medical centre, but what if I didn’t read the news? Would I just never know?”

An Accuretic user from the Waikanae area, whom Stuff has agreed not to name, has also had conflicting messages from healthcare professionals.

“As recently as June 18, I was notified in writing by local pharmacy that I would only be getting 10-day supplies at a time because of temporary stock allocation issues.

“Clearly pharmacies hadn’t been notified of the real reason for the shortage of Accuretic.”

Over the weekend, the Accuretic user was told by Waikanae Health Centre that since her prescription needed to be changed, she would be charged $35 for an urgent script.

Although Pharmac has claimed those who take Accuretic will be given a “free initial consultation from [their] primary care prescriber”, Waikanae Health Centre said “at this stage this has not been confirmed”.

“Pharmac have created more issues than necessary, and all of this could have been avoided if they clearly communicated the problem as soon as they became aware of it,” she said.

Chief Operating Officer for Green Cross Health, which owns Unichem, Alison Van Wyk said that Unichem is committed to “supporting patients throughout New Zealand who are affected by this supply issue by referring them to their doctor”.

Wyk added that Green Cross Health apologies for “any misinterpretation regarding information being provided”.

When asked why New Zealand was informed of the contamination months after the rest of the world, Pharmac’s director of operations Lisa Williams said it wanted to be able to “provide assurances to the New Zealand public that there was alternative treatment to switch to, rather than tell them there was a problem, but no solution”.

Pfizer haven’t answered questions about how, when or where the contamination occurred.