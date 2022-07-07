At least 14,000 Kiwis have had Covid-19 twice already

To date, 1% of all Covid-19 cases in New Zealand have had the virus at least twice, and more than 350​ reinfections have been reported in the past 24 hours, new data reveals.

On Thursday, the Ministry of Health released new information on Covid-19 reinfections for the first time.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 1,403,073​ confirmed Covid-19 cases – 14,010​ of which were reinfections (0.99%)​. Of these, 9573​ occurred between 29 and 90 days of a previously reported positive test result.

It comes as the number of new daily community Covid-19 cases topped 10,000 this week for the first time since late April, thought to be fuelled by the BA.5 Omicron subvariant, and with it, increased reinfection risk.

BA.4 and BA.5’s “superpower is reinfection” – this is because BA.1 brings on a “fairly narrow” immune response which doesn’t offer much protection against BA.4 or BA.5.

BA.5 is also more contagious, and better at evading existing immunity, evidence shows.

Previously, reinfections which happened after 90 days have been reported as part of the overall case total.

Ella Bates-Hermans/Stuff To date, there have been at least 14,000 confirmed reinfections in Aotearoa, new Ministry of Health data shows.

In line with the evidence at the time, most new reports of a positive test reported 29-90 days after a previous positive Covid-19 test were not included in the case count, as the second positive result was attached to the earlier case – rather than being counted as a new case, the ministry advised.

As a result of these changes, Thursday’s case numbers include 6931​ additional previous cases arising from positive Covid-19 test results reported between 29 and 90 days after previous positive Covid-19 tests.

The vast bulk of reinfections not previously reported occurred since the start of the Omicron outbreak.

Of the 351​ reinfections reported in the past 24 hours, 112​ were reported within 29-90 days.

It follows a change in reinfection advice announced last Thursday, where the window was narrowed from 90 days to 29 days.

Until the guidance shifted, people did not need to retest or isolate if they had tested positive for Covid within the previous three months.

The ministry also released information about Covid-19 hospitalisations, untangling where Covid-19 was an underlying or contributing factor, and distinguishing this from when someone with Covid may have been hospitalised for non-Covid reasons.

As of Thursday, 8490​ people have been hospitalised from Covid-19, of whom 305​ required intensive care.

Twenty-two per cent​ of people hospitalised from Covid-19 (1878)​ spent less than 24 hours in hospital. The median length of stay was three days.

The hospitalisation rate for those over the age of 20 who were not vaccinated was nearly six times higher than for people who had been boosted.

For unvaccinated people hospitalised due to Covid-19, the rate at which they require ICU-level support was about double the rate of those who had been boosted.

To reflect this improved information, the ministry’s focus would shift from recording hospitalisations of all people with Covid-19 – which includes those who require hospital care for non-Covid reasons – to providing “more detailed data” on hospitalisation from Covid-19, it said in a statement.