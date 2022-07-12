Covid-19: 11,548 new community cases, 19 deaths reported

The prime minister says the Government anticipated cases would rise in winter.

There are 11,548 new community cases of Covid-19, as officials report a further 19 deaths in people with the virus over the past four days.

There are 710 people in hospital, 17 of whom are in an intensive care or high dependency care unit, the Ministry of Health said on Tuesday afternoon.

The seven-day rolling average of cases is 9550, up from 7246 last Tuesday, and the average of hospitalisations is 613, from 436 this time last week.

This is the highest daily case number since April 7, when 11,634 cases were recorded. Hospitalisations have also not been this high since April 4.

Aotearoa’s total number of publicly reported deaths on Tuesday surpassed 1700, with 1707 recorded deaths, and a seven-day rolling average of 17 deaths.

Of those whose deaths were reported on Tuesday, one was aged in their 40s, two were in their 60s, three were in their 70s, five were in their 80s and eight were aged over 90. Ten were women and nine were men.

One of the deceased was from the Auckland region, three were from Bay of Plenty, one was from Taranaki, two were from Whanganui, one was from Hawkes Bay, four were from MidCentral, one was from Lakes, three were from the Wellington region, two were from Canterbury, and one was from Southern.

In the 1pm updates, the Ministry of Health releases a total number of people who have died “with Covid” in a particular time period. That doesn't necessarily mean the virus killed those people, it just means they tested positive within 28 days of their death or immediately after.

The ministry later provides further information on the cause of these deaths on its website. You can read an explanation of how this works here.

The Ministry of Health and Te Whatu Ora – Health NZ said they were “closely monitoring” the continued increase in Covid-positive hospitalisations as part of its ongoing review and updating of the response to the current community outbreak.

The increase in hospitalisations also emphasised the importance of “everybody doing the basics well to help New Zealand get through winter in good shape”. This included staying home if unwell, taking a RAT and uploading the result, and isolating if positive or while symptomatic.

Stuff The rolling seven-day average of Covid-positive hospitalisations is on the rise. Today, it is 613, up from 436 this time last week.

The largest number of those in hospital with Covid-19 were in Waitematā (north and west Auckland), with 141 positive patients as of Tuesday. A further 85 people in Auckland City Hospital with the virus, and 78 in Canterbury.

Across Auckland, Canterbury, Southern, Counties Manukau, Waikato, Capital & Coast, Waitemata and Northland, the average age of those in hospital with the virus was 64.

Of new admissions in the seven days to Monday, 56 were unvaccinated or were ineligible. Seventy-nine had received two doses of vaccine, and 339 had been boosted.

It’s expected that most people in hospital with Covid-19 would be vaccinated. This is because more than 95% of the eligible population aged 12 and over has received two doses, and 73.1% are boosted.

This can lead to vaccinated people being over-represented in hospitalisation data.

In the last 24 hours, Canterbury/West Coast had the highest number of new community cases (1723 – 1667 in Canterbury), followed by 1501 new cases in Waitematā.

Of the 11,548 community cases reported on Tuesday, 435 were re-infections. Of these, 122 were cases between 29 and 90 days of a previous infection.

To date, 15,557 cases have been confirmed as re-infections.

A further 311 new cases had recently returned from overseas.

New Zealand has had more than 1.45 million confirmed Covid-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic – 66,803 of which were active (meaning they were detected in the past seven days) as of Tuesday.