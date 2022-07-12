Covid-19: Officials to reveal latest Omicron cases, hospitalisation data

The prime minister says the Government anticipated cases would rise in winter.

Officials will shortly release the latest data on the country’s community Covid-19 outbreak, including cases, hospitalisations and fatalities.

The Ministry of Health will give the update in a statement on Tuesday afternoon.

There were 8395 new community cases reported on Monday, as the rolling seven-day average continued to tick up.

Ella Bates-Hermans/Stuff The Ministry of Health will release the latest update on Tuesday afternoon. (File photo)

The number of people in hospital with Covid-19 was also on the rise.

There were 689 people in hospital on Monday. The seven-day rolling average of hospitalisations was 582, up from 420 last Monday.