Second case of monkeypox detected in New Zealand

New Zealand now has two cases of monkeypox. (File photo)

New Zealand’s second case of monkeypox has been detected, the Ministry of Health has announced.

It is not linked to the country’s first case, which was detected in Auckland on Saturday.

The ministry said the second case had a history of overseas travel and was isolating in the northern region.

“There is no evidence of community transmission from this case,” a spokesperson said.

To protect the privacy of the person, the ministry did not say how many contacts had been identified. The risk of transmission from this case was low, the ministry said.

The first case of monkeypox was a person in their 30s who is in isolation at home in Auckland. They had recently returned from overseas travel in a country with reported cases of monkeypox.

A “very small” number of contacts are being advised to watch for symptoms.

Monkeypox is a viral zoonotic disease, meaning it is able to pass from animals to humans.

It does not spread easily between humans, but person-to-person spread may occur through sexual or intimate contact with an infected person, including kissing, and contact with clothing or linens used by an infected person.

Direct contact with skin lesions or scabs, or respiratory droplets from an infected individual can also spread the virus.

The Government made monkeypox a notifiable illness a month ago, meaning health authorities must be told about any confirmed case of the disease.

The first symptoms of monkeypox are usually one or more of the following: headache, acute onset of fever (>38.0C), chills, swollen lymph nodes, myalgia (muscle and body aches), backache, tiredness.

After a few days, the characteristic rash usually appears on the place of infection and spreads to other parts of the body. It may also appear on the palms of hands and soles of the feet, inside the mouth, or on the genitalia.

The ministry has already taken steps to prepare for the arrival of monkeypox, and a monkeypox PCR test is available in New Zealand to detect the virus.