Covid-19: 11,464 new community cases, 29 further deaths reported

Dr Jemma Geoghegan says the Omicron subvariant is capable of overwhelming the protection of a past infection or vaccination.

There are 11,464 new community cases of Covid-19, as officials report a further 29 deaths in people with the virus over the past five days.

There are 729 people in hospital with the virus across the country, 18 of whom are in intensive care or high dependency care units, the Ministry of Health advised on Wednesday afternoon.

The seven-day rolling average of new community cases is 9710, up from 7591 the same day last week.

Hospitalisations also continue to be the highest they have been since early April.

The rolling seven-day average of Covid-positive patients in hospital is 634 as of Wednesday, up from 454 last week.

Sungmi Kim/Stuff A second Omicron Covid-19 wave is occurring more abruptly than many expected. (File photo)

The 29 deaths reported on Wednesday take the country’s total of publicly reported deaths to 1737 and the rolling seven-day average of deaths to 19.

Of those whose deaths were reported on Wednesday, one was in their 50s, one was in their 60s, seven were in their 70s, 10 were in their 80s and 10 were aged over 90. Fifteen were women and 14 were men.

Seven were from the Auckland region, one was from Waikato, two were from Bay of Plenty, one was from Tairawhiti, two were from Taranaki, one was from Hawkes Bay, one was from MidCentral, two were from the Wellington region, two were from Canterbury, two were from South Canterbury and eight were from Southern.

In the 1pm updates, the Ministry of Health releases a total number of people who have died “with Covid” in a particular time period. That doesn't necessarily mean the virus killed those people, it just means they tested positive within 28 days of their death or immediately after.

The ministry later provides further information on the cause of these deaths on its website. You can read an explanation of how this works here.

On Wednesday, 469 cases were confirmed to be re-infections, of which 168 were cases between 29 and 90 days of a previous infection.

A further 355 cases were detected in recent returnees from overseas.

The Waitematā district continued to have the largest number of people in hospital with Covid-19: 145 as of Wednesday. Auckland had 93 Covid-positive patients and Canterbury was managing 90 patients.

Kathryn George/Stuff The number of people in hospital with Covid-19 is the highest it has been since early April.

Across Auckland, Canterbury, Southern, Counties Manukau, Waikato, Capital & Coast, Waitemata and Northland, the average age of those in hospital with the virus was 63.

Of new admissions in the seven days to Tuesday, 53 were unvaccinated or were ineligible. Seventy-nine had received two doses of vaccine and 370 had been boosted.

It’s expected that most people in hospital with Covid-19 would be vaccinated. This is because more than 95% of the eligible population aged 12 and over has received two doses and 73.1% are boosted.

The Canterbury district had the highest number of confirmed cases reported in the past 24 hours: 1756 (62 of which were in the West Coast). Waitematā (north and west Auckland) had the second-highest case total, 1516, followed by 1220 in Capital and Coast/Hutt.

Canterbury also had the highest number of active cases as of Wednesday (10,376), followed by 9317 in Waitematā.

The Ministry of Health and Te Whatu Ora – Health NZ said it was important people ensured they were up-to-date with all vaccinations, including for Covid-19. Many people were now eligible for a second booster dose and flu vaccine (which were free for certain groups).

Officials also said wearing a mask remained one of the best measures to reduce transmission against respiratory illnesses, including Covid-19.

“Even if you’re fully vaccinated, or have had Covid-19, continuing to wear a face mask is important in keeping you, your whanau and your community safe.”

The agencies“urge” people to wear a mask in public indoor settings outside the home, in poorly ventilated spaces or when it was hard to physically distance from people.