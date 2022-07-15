Junior nurses leaving the country in search of better pay, conditions and career opportunities

Former Waikato Hospital nurse talks about working conditions in the hospital's emergency department. [Video first published on July 2, 2021]

Christchurch nurse Elle Clark says that nurses are “overworked and burnt out” in New Zealand’s public health system, and that better pay, training incentives and improved working conditions are needed to keep them working in New Zealand.

Earlier this year, she spent six weeks nursing on a short-term contract in Queensland. She will be returning in October, and says that the benefits of nursing in Australia are unmatched by nursing work in New Zealand.

She says that nurses working on contracts can earn up to $2000-3000 per week working in Australia. Additionally, they may receive other incentives such as free flights, accommodation and allowances.

Clark is not alone in heading overseas. Many of the country’s junior nurses are looking abroad in search of better pay and working conditions, and she says that many of her colleagues in Australia were also Kiwis.

“So many [New Zealand nurses] are going to Australia. Another one of my friends is going to Dubai, because Dubai also offers really great incentives.

“The cost of living is so expensive here, and then you get paid less, and there's better working conditions over there too. Why wouldn’t you leave?”

Clark previously spent a year and a half working in the public system early on in her nursing career. She says the pressures she faced as a junior nurse led her to make the decision to shift into the private sector, where she has worked for the last three years.

“Junior staff would be left on the ward with heavy acute patients, really unwell patients,” says Clarke. “I’d just go home in tears, I’d feel so anxious all the time.”

Supplied Christchurch nurse Elle Clark says that large numbers of junior nurses are looking to Australia for better pay and working conditions.

Higher pay and staffing levels would improve the experience of nurses in New Zealand, says Clark. She also believes that incentives are needed to encourage more young people into the profession, such as lower training fees and additional financial support.

“When I was studying, I would have to go to placement five days a week, then after finishing 40-hour weeks with all different shifts I’d have to go home and study. Then on the weekends, I would work Saturday and Sunday to afford to live. I’d be working Monday to Sunday and trying to study afterwards.”

For junior nurses like Paige Gooding, opportunities for learning and career advancement are a major motivation to move overseas. She has been working in the healthcare sector since she was in high school and trained as a nurse in New Zealand, but has now permanently relocated to Australia and is specialising in paediatric care.

“I’ve always been ambitious and driven to achieve. I specialised pretty early on in my career and that limited me in what steps I could then take to progress professionally and personally,” she says.

Stuff Many of the country’s junior nurses are looking abroad in search of better pay and working conditions.

“I was offered an opportunity that was internationally recognised for treatments, education and research. It was a no-brainer moving over. I’m able to further educate myself, which helps me provide better outcomes and care for my patients.”

Gooding believes that work opportunities in overseas hospitals are especially attractive to nurses working in New Zealand amid a shortage of nurses.

“New Zealand nurses want the same as what they want for their patients. They want to feel safe, they want to be heard and to be valued.

“Nursing is mentally and physically demanding. Hospitals are the same everywhere, they’re just painted different colours. With the nursing shortage and the current state of the healthcare system, it’s just made problems more apparent.”

A Canterbury emergency department nurse, who Stuff has agreed not to name, says that many nurses are disillusioned with government inaction to address nursing pay and conditions and are leaving New Zealand as a result.

Supplied New Zealand-trained nurse Paige Gooding has relocated to Australia in search of opportunities for career development.

“If we change government, we’re not going to get anything. If we stay with this government, we’re not going to get anything,” she said. “Why stay [in] a country that doesn’t want you?”

She estimates that at least 20 of her colleagues in ED have left in the last two months, with more junior nurses heading to better-paid work in Australia, and senior staff moving into the private sector or retiring from nursing altogether.

If New Zealand is to keep nurses in the country, she says the Government needs to listen to and validate the concerns of nurses working in the healthcare system, and take steps such as settling pay equity and creating new draw cards for overseas nurses to mitigate staffing shortages.