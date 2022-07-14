Covid-19: Antiviral drug access widened to more people as hospitalisations rise

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announces the Government has bought 60,000 courses of the new Pfizer antiviral drug to fight Covid-19. (Video first published Dec 6, 2021)

More people will now be able to access three antiviral treatments for treating early Covid-19 amid concerns BA.5 could “significantly” increase case numbers and hospitalisations in the coming weeks.

On Thursday, Pharmac confirmed it would further widen access of Paxlovid, molnupiravir and remdesivir – used in the community and in hospitals to treat people at risk of severe illness – to 400,000 more Kiwis if they get the disease.

From July 18, a larger priority population of people, including all those aged 75 and over and those who have been previously admitted to ICU due to Covid-19, will be able to access the funded drugs.

Māori and Pacific peoples will also have easier access to the antivirals.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: 30,000 courses of new preventative oral antiviral drug arrive in Auckland

* Common antidepressant linked to reduced Covid-19 hospitalisation risk – study

* What is Paxlovid? A Covid-19 pill designed to keep at-risk cases out of hospital

* Ronapreve: First Covid-19 therapeutic drug to get Medsafe's approval not effective against Omicron



Pharmac’s chief medical officer Dr David Hughes said the uptake of antivirals had been lower than expected.

Rachel Wisniewski/The Washington Post Paxlovid consists of two antivirals – nirmatrelvir and ritonavir. When taken together, they reduce the amount of virus in your body. (File photo)

While there was “plenty” of stock available, some people at risk of severe illness from Covid-19 who could benefit from the treatments “are unable to access them”, Hughes said.

Those concerns were compounded by rising Covid-19 case numbers and the emergence of the Omicron BA.5 subvariant, Hughes said.

On Wednesday, there were 11,464 new community Covid-19 cases reported – some of the highest daily figures since early April.

The number of people in hospital with the virus (729 on Wednesday) was also climbing. The rolling seven-day average of hospitalisations yesterday was 643, up from 454 the same day last week.

Daily case numbers were higher in the three oldest age groups (those aged 70+) than they were during the first Omicron wave in March. The hospitalisation rate in the 70+ age group sits at 3.9% versus 0.2% for those in their 20s.

Covid Response Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall said antivirals are “so effective” at preventing hospitalisations, but authorities hadn’t seen antiviral use increasing “as the way we wanted to”.

Paxlovid, for example, reduced the chance of an at-risk person requiring hospitalisation by 90%, she said at a press conference on Thursday.

The change in criteria would take the percentage of people eligible from 2% to 10%.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Covid-19 response minister Dr Ayesha Verrall says antivirals are“so effective” at preventing hospitalisations for those at risk of severe illness from Covid-19. (File photo)

The number of factors Māori and Pacific peoples are required to have to access the treatments will reduce.

Pharmac’s five access factors are: Having any combination of high-risk medical conditions for severe illness from Covid-19, being Māori or any Pacific ethnicity, not being fully vaccinated, being 65 and over (counts as two factors), or being 50 and over (counts as one factor).

Greater emphasis would also be placed on factors that most predicted poor outcomes from Covid-19 infection, including age and vaccination status, Hughes said.

“We want to ensure that more New Zealanders could benefit from these treatments by accessing them,” he said.

“These antivirals reduce the risk of severe illness, which helps takes pressure off our health system.”