Take Five: Key questions as Government announces free masks, NZ to stay in orange Covid setting

Covid-19 Response Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall confirmed there would be no change to the traffic light settings.

With Covid-19 cases and hospitalisations rising steadily, and influenza and other respiratory viruses putting immense pressure on the hospital system, officials are pleading for people to “do their bit” to help us get through the “darkest part” of winter.

In response, Covid Response Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall on Thursday announced the government was rolling out additional measures to help tackle the second Omicron wave, and ease pressure on the health system and health workers amid the “worst flu season in recent memory”.

So what did the Government announce?

In a bid to increase both mask-use and testing, packs of medical masks will be now be given out alongside free rapid antigen kits, ordered through the Ministry of Health RAT request site.

Authorities have also done away with the criteria that a person needs to have symptoms or be a household contact to request free RATs.

P2/N95 masks will also be available for free for clinically vulnerable and high-risk people, through the service.

The Government is also increasing access to three antiviral medications for those most likely to end up in hospital with Covid-19 – expanding access from 2% to 10% of the population – and eligible groups will be able to access these without a prescription.

SUNGMI KIM/Stuff New Zealand is staying in the orange traffic light setting, as Covid-19 cases, hospitalisations and deaths tick up.

From Monday, anyone over 75 who has tested positive for Covid-19, or anyone who has previously been admitted to ICU due to Covid, will be eligible to access antivirals through their GP.

To speed up access, GPs can now also provide “back pocket” prescriptions, meaning scripts can be pre-approved for patients at highest risk and ready to go, should they become unwell and need medicine immediately.

Why now?

Modelling suggests Aotearoa is at the beginning of a second Omicron wave that could be bigger than the first, and Director-General of Health

The more transmissible Omicron BA.5 subvariant currently accounts for 47% of community cases, and is quickly becoming the dominant strain in the community.

There has been a significant increase in community cases in the past two weeks – “worryingly” the biggest jump in cases has been in those aged 65 and over, who have higher rates of hospitalisation.

This in turn has led to a big jump in the number of Covid-positive hospitalisations.

As of Thursday, the number of people in hospital with the virus was the highest it has been since April 1, and more could be on the way.

Ministry of Health modelling shows hospitalisations could peak at 1200, without interventions.

“We can lower that peak if we take steps if we take steps to limit our exposure to the virus and protect ourselves we will reduce that peak of hospital occupancy to under 1000,” Bloomfield said.

Then why not move to red?

Verrall said Cabinet did weigh up whether moving to red would make “enough of a significant difference” to slow or reduce the rising number of cases.

The main difference between the orange and red settings – limiting gathering sizes – would “likely only offer incremental benefit”, she said.

This was because the vast majority of transmission was most likely occurring within places where people spend the most time: such as their homes and workplaces, Verrall said.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Minister for Covid-19 Response Dr Ayesha Verrall said it was decided moving to red, limiting gathering sizes, would offer only “incremental benefit” to the country's Covid-19 situation.

“Our response to the pandemic has to be fast and flexible, but it must also be proportionate.”

Why not give N95s to all, or widen mask mandates?

Authorities need make sure “that everyone knows, right now, that wearing your mask will make a great difference to the situation in our health system”, Verrall said.

Despite this, and repeated calls from experts for the Government to roll out strengthened mask mandates indoors, and support widespread use of respirator-style masks, n95s would only be given free to those at highest risk.

Verrall said medical masks are “incredibly effective, and they are practical”. The guidance for most people in community settings is that they offer good protection.

For that reason, n95s would be provided to medically vulnerable people, specifically. It was important to make masks “more and more available”, and said this would reduce barriers.

What about flu?

There’s been no further extension to who can access a funded flu vaccine.

The advice officials received was that the flu vaccine is most appropriately targeted to, and funded for, those at the highest risk already, Verrall said.

It comes as it appears the flu season has passed its peak, but experts warn the rates of illness could remain high for weeks to come.