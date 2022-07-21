Cancer surgery, treatment delayed amid health system crunch

Health Minister Andrew Little talks to Stuff health reporter Rachel Thomas about pressures on the health system, nurses' pay and how he intends to fix workforce shortages.

Cancer services, including treatment, are starting to be affected by increased pressure on the health system, causing concern for experts.

Te Aho o Te Kahu (Cancer Control Agency) acting chief executive Nicola Hill​ said the agency was aware some cancer services were being delayed and deferred amid surges of winter illness and Covid-19.

“This is of concern and [is] something the agency is working with others to mitigate,” Hill said.

It comes as Te Aho o te Kahu’s most recent monitoring report on the impact of Covid-19 on cancer services, to the end of April, showed there were 6%​ fewer lung, prostate and colorectal surgeries compared to April 2018/19.

In the year to date, there were 3%​ fewer surgeries compared to 2018/19.

Hill said the extent of the current issue was “difficult to gauge”, but clinicians on the ground said disruption varied across different services and locations.

Kathryn George/Stuff Cancer treatment and surgery are being delayed as Covid and flu hits hospitals. (File photo)

Te Aho o Te Kahu had also released advice to districts on how cancer services should continue during the pandemic and requested they alert the agency when there were changes to the availability of cancer surgery or treatment.

The report also showed there was a 39%​ decrease in combined cancer surgeries for Māori in 2022 to date, compared with 2018/19 – 13​ fewer surgeries.

However, this followed a 32%​ increase for Māori in combined cancer surgeries in February, relative to 2018/19, and a 5%​ increase year-to-date relative to 2018/19.

Attendances for medical oncology first specialist appointments showed no difference in April compared with the same period in 2018/19 and a 9%​ increase on 2018/19 year-to-date.

SUPPLIED Acting chief executive of Te Aho o Te Kahu, Nicola Hill said it was of concern that cancer services are starting to be affected, and requested districts alert the agency when there are changes to the availability of cancer surgery or treatment.

Intravenous chemotherapy appointments were also up 9%​ year-to-date compared with 2018/19, while radiation oncology first specialist appointments decreased 14%​, compared to April 2018/19.

Dr Kate Gregory​, an oncologist in Nelson Marlborough, said she was aware some operations had been deferred.

That was largely linked to surgeons or patients coming down with Covid-19 or flu-like illness, which was “extremely stressful” for patients and medical teams alike.

The lack of healthcare workers on the ground was “particularly bad” this year, but the health system had long been under pressure, she said.

There was a “huge” shortfall of nursing staff and sickness on top of that meant there was “simply not the nurses to care for them” on some days, despite staff working extra shifts just to keep things going.

"The system just doesn’t have the flex in it,” Gregory, the co-medical director for the Cancer Society, said.

Cancer Society of New Zealand Oncologist Dr Chris Jackson says demand for cancer services is increasing all the time, and healthcare workers are working “incredibly” hard to maintain these services. (file photo)

Dunedin medical oncologist Dr Chris Jackson​ said staff were “working their guts out” to ensure a large proportion of cancer surgery and chemotherapy continued.

“There is absolutely pockets where planned care operations are being delayed or deferred – hopefully minimally, but we do know people have [been impacted].”

The disruptions were also set against a background of ever-increasing demand for cancer services, he said.

Jackson said strain on the system would be “a lot worse” had Aotearoa not opted to eliminate Covid-19 and without high vaccination rates.

“That’s not to say it’s not bad, but it shows why [the] approach taken was so important.”

Jackson encouraged people to get boosted if eligible and remain vigilant about mask use, to “save the health system”.