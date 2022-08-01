Experts to answer your questions on Covid-19, the way out and the coming months

Health Minister Andrew Little talks to Stuff health reporter Rachel Thomas about pressures on the health system, nurses' pay and how he intends to fix workforce shortages.

A panel of health experts are set to answer your questions on all things Covid-19 – including what we should expect in the next six months – in a live discussion on Stuff.

The event at 1.30pm on Tuesday will feature population health expert Dr Gary Jackson, community and developmental paediatrician Dr Jin Russell and immunologist Dr Anthony Jordan.

If you want to put a question to them, email hannah.martin@stuff.co.nz with your query before 3pm on Monday, August 1.

They will discuss everything from what modelling shows we can expect from Covid-19 in the coming months, whether next winter’s round of illness will be as bad as this one and how the virus and reinfections are impacting children and young people.

Stuff Dr Jin Russell, left, Dr Gary Jackson, and Dr Anthony Jordan will sit down with Stuff on Tuesday to take reader questions on the Covid-19 outbreak.

Who’s who:

Dr Gary Jackson

Dr Jackson is the director of population health for the Counties Manukau district, which covers 600,000 people, including some of the most diverse and highest risk populations in Aotearoa.

Medically trained, Jackson has worked in the health sector for more than 30 years, including internationally in public health, planning and health intelligence leaderships roles.

Recently he has been involved in the intelligence function for Covid-19, including modelling future scenarios.

Dr Jin Russell

Russell is a community and developmental paediatrician at Starship Children's Hospital in Auckland.

Over the pandemic, Russell has provided independent expert advice to the Ministries of Health and Education to inform the Covid-19 response for children.

She has won a number of clinical and research awards, including a Starship Foundation Fellowship and a Health Research Council award for her research in paediatric epidemiology and child population health.

Dr Anthony Jordan

Dr Jordan is the Northern Region Health Coordination Centre's associate chief clinical officer and clinical director for the vaccination programme.

He is one of only two Māori clinical immunologists in Aotearoa.

Jordan is a member of Te Rōpū Whakakaupapa Urutā and has been on the ground vaccinating and bringing information about the vaccine to the people. He is heavily involved in outreach activities, including door-knocking campaigns to lift vaccination rates.