Government plans to eliminate HIV transmission in New Zealand

The government plans to eliminate the spread of HIV by 2032.

It released its $18 million, 10-year action plan in Auckland on Saturday.

The plan aims to expand access to testing, increase access to sexual health services, and provide more at-home testing options.

“Elimination will take a concerted effort, but we know from the Covid-19 experience, like the HIV/AIDS experience before it, we can achieve ambitious elimination goals,” said Associate Minister of Health Ayesha Verrall.

The plan will receive $18 million over four years from Budget 2022.

Elimination does not necessarily mean zero cases of HIV.

UNAIDS’ target for HIV elimination is 95% of people with HIV will know their status, be receiving effective treatment, and have a suppressed viral load.

“We have made excellent progress in reducing the spread of HIV in New Zealand with the number diagnosed in 2021 the lowest since the 1990s,” Verrall said.

The number of people diagnosed with HIV has been declining since it peaked in 2016.

During the previous five years, an annual average of 137 people were diagnosed with HIV in New Zealand. In 2021, just 67 people were diagnosed, a 51% drop.

Getty Images There are 2839 people receiving subsidised treatment for HIV across New Zealand.

“This decline in the number of people diagnosed with HIV, coupled with already having eliminated mother-to-child transmission of HIV in New Zealand, places us in a strong position to eliminate HIV transmission,” said Verrall.

The government hopes to achieve elimination by reducing the number of people contracting HIV locally, decreasing the negative impacts of HIV on wellbeing, and combating HIV stigma.

HIV and AIDS are not the same thing. HIV is a virus that attacks the immune system, and AIDS is the syndrome that can develop when the immune system can no longer fight off infections and diseases.

In New Zealand, the most common way to contract HIV is from unprotected sex.

The government will hold consultations on the HIV action plan throughout August.

More information about the consultation process will be available on the Ministry of Health website, HIV page later this week.