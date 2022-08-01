Covid-19: 5312 new community cases, 759 people in hospital with virus

Dr Bryan Betty, medical director of the College of GPs, warns if workforce shortages are not addressed, the problems we are seeing now will begin to repeat themselves every winter.

There are 5312 new Covid-19 community cases, as officials announce an average of 19 deaths each day over the past seven days.

There were 759 people in hospital with Covid-19 as of Monday, 16 of whom were in an intensive care or high dependency care unit, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

The seven-day rolling average of community case numbers today is 6990, down from 8498 this time last week.

Ella Bates-Hermans/Stuff The Ministry of Health gave the update on Monday afternoon. (File photo)

There have now been a total of 1502 deaths confirmed as attributable to Covid-19, either as the underlying cause of death or as a contributing factor.

In the past seven days there have been an average of 19 deaths confirmed each day attributable to Covid-19.

The Ministry of Health website shows 28 deaths were recorded in the 24 hours to midnight.

These newly reported deaths have not yet been categorised whether they are attributable to Covid-19, either as the underlying cause of death or as a contributing factor, or are unrelated to Covid. As this categorisation is made over coming days, the attributable deaths will be added to the total reported above.

The rolling seven-day average of Covid-19 hospitalisations is up slightly on the week prior: 799 compared with 768 this time last week.

The average age of those in hospital with the virus on Monday was 65.

The health district with the highest number of Covid-positive patients is Canterbury – with 124 people in hospital with the virus – followed by 102 in Waikato.

A total of 244 people are in hospital with Covid across Auckland’s three health districts, with 86 in Waitematā district, 79 and Counties Manukau and the same number – 79 – in Auckland district.

Of new admissions in the seven days prior to Sunday, to hospitals in the Auckland, Canterbury, Southern, Counties Manukau, Waikato, Capital, Coast and Hutt, and Northland districts, 48 were unvaccinated or were ineligible.

Five had one dose; 43 had received two doses of vaccine, and 224 had been boosted.

Kathryn George/Stuff The seven-day rolling average number of people in hospital with Covid-19 is slightly higher than it was on the same day last week, as the rolling average of community cases is down.

It’s expected that most people in hospital with Covid-19 would be vaccinated. This is because more than 95% of the eligible population aged 12 and over has received two doses, and 73.1% are boosted.

This can lead to vaccinated people being over-represented in hospitalisation data.

On Monday, there were 307 reported reinfections, 82 which occurred within 90 days of a previous infection.

An additional 269 imported cases had been detected in recent arrivals.

The Waitematā region had the highest number of new Covid-19 cases in the 24 hours to midnight on Sunday (724) followed by 708 new cases in Canterbury.

As of Monday, Canterbury had the highest total number of active Covid-19 cases in the country, followed by Waitematā.

There were 48,911 active cases of Covid-19 (those identified in the past seven days) on Monday, with a total of 1.6 million reported in Aotearoa since the pandemic began.