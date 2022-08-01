Covid-19: Health officials to announce latest on cases, hospitalisations
Health officials will shortly announce the latest data on the country’s Covid-19 outbreak, including the number of new community cases, hospitalisations and fatalities.
The Ministry of Health will give the update in a written statement from 1pm.
There were 4238 new community cases reported on Sunday, when 806 people were in hospital with the virus.
The rolling seven-day average of cases on Sunday was 7183, down from 8600 the same day the week prior.