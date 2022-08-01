Covid-19: Health officials to announce latest on cases, hospitalisations

Dr Bryan Betty, medical director of the College of GPs, warns if workforce shortages are not addressed, the problems we are seeing now will begin to repeat themselves every winter.

Health officials will shortly announce the latest data on the country’s Covid-19 outbreak, including the number of new community cases, hospitalisations and fatalities.

The Ministry of Health will give the update in a written statement from 1pm.

There were 4238 new community cases reported on Sunday, when 806 people were in hospital with the virus.

The rolling seven-day average of cases on Sunday was 7183, down from 8600 the same day the week prior.