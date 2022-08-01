'Hey muscly': Nurse stood down over inappropriate messages to teenager

Their first face-to-face meeting took place on school grounds. (File photo)

A mental health nurse broke professional boundaries by sending suggestive messages to a “vulnerable” teenage boy, a health watchdog has found.

A Health and Disability Commissioner's report, released on Monday, said the male nurse, referred to as RN B, was in breach of the Code of Health and Disability Services Consumers’ Rights for failing to maintain professional and ethical boundaries.

In May 2019, the teenager known as Mr A, was referred by his high school guidance counsellor to a mental health service in the area, after expressing suicidal thoughts.

After being diagnosed with depression, Mr A was referred to Children Adolescents Mental Health Service (CAMHS).

READ MORE:

* Nurse had 'inappropriate' relationship with younger mental health patient

* Nurse condemned for 'intimate' months-long relationship with prisoner

* IDEA Services admits failing to protect client from sexual misbehaviour



In July 2019, RN B, was assigned as Mr A’s primary worker. Their first face-to-face meeting took place on school grounds.

RN B, had multiple appointments with Mr A over an eight-month period, until he was discharged from the service in April 2020.

That same month, RN B sent Mr A, a Facebook message asking how he was. The message began with “Hey muscly” and included a “winking face” emoticon.

Then when speaking about breakfast the nurse asked for a picture of the teenager in his pyjamas.

123rf/Stuff The teenager became the nurse’s patient after being diagnosed with depression. (File photo)

When the teenager told him he was going to go for a run, RN B said: “Will just have to imagine what [yo]u look like as [you’re] running,” with another “winking face” emoticon.

RN B then asked for a photo of Mr A in his running gear.

“Ooo would like to [see you] running now if [you’re] just in shorts lol.”

Mr A did not send the photograph and told RN B he was asking for too much.

In November, Mr A raised concerns with his mother over the messages and she contacted the general manager of the mental health service.

On the same day, staff at the mental health service met with RN B and he was stood down on full pay.

RN B told the mental health service he had not intended to engage in a sexual relationship with Mr A, rather he was looking for friends.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Vanessa Caldwell said the nurse had sent inappropriate messages to the teenager. ​

“I consider the nurse contravened professional boundaries and ethical standards by initiating contact with the young man outside of a professional setting and sending messages of a personal nature.”

She said RN B was aware Mr A was vulnerable because of his age and his mental health.

Caldwell recommended the nurse undertake further training on identifying and maintaining professional boundaries, and that the Nursing Council of New Zealand consider his fitness to practise.

She also referred RN B to the director of proceedings to decide if any further proceedings should be taken.

The mental health service would also complete an audit of RN B’s previous cases to ensure professional boundaries were maintained with other patients.

“The potential harm to a vulnerable young person by behaviour initiated by the nurse was significant and there is public interest in ensuring that such a risk is minimised,” Caldwell said.