Former GP became a 'vulnerable old man' waiting months for cancer treatment

Health Minister Andrew Little, announces a new cancer service that means about 40 patients per year will no longer need to travel to Melbourne for treatment.

A former GP has become a “vulnerable old man very quickly” while waiting for treatment for neuroendocrine cancer.

Alan Dickie is among a number of Kiwis needing peptide receptor radionuclide therapy (PRRT) – a targeted treatment for metastatic neuroendocrine tumours.

Previously, Kiwis could only get PRRT in Melbourne, until July 2021 when a service was set up at Auckland City Hospital to treat 40 people per year.

However, the service has already been battling a backlog. As of a fortnight ago, one in five patients was starting treatment outside the target timeframe.

Dickie was diagnosed with cancer in 2008 and referred to the PRRT service in December, having undergone nine treatment cycles in Australia.

SUPPLIED Alan Dickie, photographed in "more active times", has neuroendocrine cancer. He says the country's only PRRT treatment service is “very committed”, but feels staff were working at “full capacity and often beyond”.

He was told it would take three months to be seen and treatment might start in eight months’ time – roughly August.

Things “quickly” went downhill. The cancer – which started in his bowel and spread to his liver, spine, chest, and ribs – was in his pelvis and growing fast.

After making “a lot of noise”, Dickie had PRRT in June and a second cycle at the end of July.

Waiting up to six months, after being deemed a priority, was “quite a burden”, he said.

“If I was left to go to August, I felt I wouldn’t have survived.

“My disease has advanced so much while awaiting treatment, I was concerned I may have missed my window to maintain my wellbeing.”

Dickie did not fault clinicians, saying staff were “very committed”, but working at “full capacity and often beyond”.

“They all want it to succeed, but currently the pressure on the limited service is immense.”

Wellington man Huub Weijers also felt he deteriorated while waiting for PRRT.

In June 2021, just weeks after his diagnosis, Weijers was told treatment was intended to start in September.

Kathryn George/Stuff The PRRT service – the only one in the country – had been impacted by Covid-19 and winter illnesses contributing to staff sickness, amid higher than expected demand. (File photo)

But with the Delta outbreak unfolding, the timing wasn’t right. In the following months, his energy depleted and his tumours grew.

In February, Weijers was put on the waiting list and had the required work-up.

Tests indicated he developed a heart condition – a complication of the cancer. PRRT could not go ahead.

Weijers underwent heart surgery this week. Once recovered, treatment may be back on the table.

He said he wondered if PRRT started in September “and suppressed cancer activity – would that have delayed or reduced the effect on my heart?”

His cancer was not curable, but PRRT could “keep me stable, and functioning as long as possible”.

“You know that doing nothing is going backwards.”

Dr Margaret Wilsher, chief medical officer, Te Whatu Ora Te Toka Tumai Auckland, said she could not discuss individual patient care.

“However, most patients will continue to receive care primarily from their local oncologist while on the PRRT treatment pathway.”

Due to “greater than expected” demand, the hospital had increased resourcing and implemented a catch-up plan, “almost doubling” capacity for PRRT, she said.

SUPPLIED Dr Margaret Wilsher, chief medical officer for the Auckland district, says she is “incredibly proud” of the work the PRRT service provides.

The number of patients starting treatment outside the target timeframe was 11 a fortnight ago, but was now four.

Wilsher acknowledged communication between the service and patients “could be better, and we’re working to improve this”.

“Our team always strives to meet the optimal treatment window, and the pandemic and other impacts have meant that some patients may have waited longer than they or we would’ve liked.”

The PRRT service required highly specialist resources which meant it wasn’t possible for staff from other areas to be redeployed, Wilsher said.

“Despite this, we’ve increased resourcing and are continuing to recruit internationally. We feel optimistic that we will be able to meet future demand for the service.”