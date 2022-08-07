12-year-old girl dies after suffering 'medical event' during run

A 12-year-old girl’s death is being investigated by police on behalf of the coroner, after she collapsed suddenly while running at an Auckland park on Thursday.

The girl died in hospital later that evening.

“Police were made aware of the girl's death after she'd passed away in hospital,” a police spokesperson told Stuff on Sunday.

“We were not called to anything earlier.”

Police said their initial investigation suggested the girl had been “running in a park, and perhaps suffered some sort of medical event”.

“Police enquiries are on behalf of the Coroner who will ultimately determine cause of death,” the spokesperson said.

The girl was understood to be a Year 8 student at Auckland's Baradene College of the Sacred Heart, a Catholic girls school in the Auckland suburb of Remuera.

Baradene College’s principal, Sandy Pasley, said she was “devastated for the family”.

“This is absolutely tragic, it’s devastating,” Pasley told Stuff.

“We’ve got very sad students and staff, and we are doing everything we can to support them.”