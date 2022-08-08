Woman dies of cancer after mass on lung 'overlooked' by tired doctor

Today marks World Lung Cancer Day and the Lung Foundation is seeking better funding to treat New Zealand’s deadliest cancer. (First published August 2018)

An X-ray showed a woman had an abnormal mass on her lung, but no further action was taken until she was hospitalised again nearly three years later – when she was diagnosed with terminal cancer.

The woman has since died.

On Monday, Health and Disability Commissioner Morag McDowell found the then-Waikato District Health Board and an emergency department doctor in breach of the patients’ rights code for failures in the woman’s care.

In March 2017, the woman – aged in her 60s – went to ED complaining of stomach pain and nausea. A doctor ordered blood and urine tests and X-rays of her chest and abdomen to look for a bowel obstruction or perforation.

At the time, the DHB had a shortage of radiologists and was outsourcing much of its radiology images to external providers. The investigation found there was an 11-day delay between the patient’s chest X-ray being taken on March 11 and it being sent to the radiology service.

When the scan was reviewed on March 23, an abnormal “mass-like lesion” was noted. However, the ED doctor who ordered the X-ray “overlooked” the comment due to fatigue and no further action was taken.

Kathryn George/Stuff A woman didn’t find out about a mass on her lung until three years after it was spotted, when she was diagnosed with terminal cancer. (File photo)

“Had I seen this comment, I would have made a specific comment … regarding the plan for follow-up, which would have included further investigation with a chest CT,” the doctor said.

“Regrettably I did not do this.”

The radiologists’ report on the woman’s chest X-ray was also copied to her GP practice, but no-one at Waikato DHB gave any specific instructions to the medical centre about the X-ray or subsequent report.

On January 29, 2020, the woman was back in the ED with a suspected stroke. The treating consultant reviewed her 2017 chest X-ray report and another X-ray and a CT scan were ordered.

A biopsy on February 13 confirmed she had terminal lung cancer. She has since died from her illness.

McDowell said the case highlighted the challenges with following up tests ordered in an ED.

In that situation, primary care services could be a “particularly important safety net” to ensure results were reviewed and followed up, she said.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Health and Disability Commissioner Morag McDowell says delays to reading radiology images and reports are common but that does not excuse them.

McDowell was also concerned the woman’s GP practice did not follow its own policies, resulting in another missed opportunity to follow up on the abnormal result.

The ED doctor said this was the first occasion in many years of practice where he misread a report or failed to follow up on an abnormal or significant result.

“I will always remain extremely sorry for the mistake I made in [the patient’s] case,” he said.

“I have taken this case and the outcome seriously and reflected extensively on the process of this error and how it could be avoided in future.”

While McDowell acknowledged the pressure radiology services are under due to increased demand, workforce shortages and recruitment challenges, she said patients had the right to expect X-rays were read in fewer days than in this case.

“That such delays are common does not excuse the delays and I am concerned that if a culture of tolerance of unacceptable delays develops, this will become normalised and patients will be put at risk.”

McDowell recommended the DHB and the ED doctor provide an apology to the patient’s family. She also made a raft of recommendations to reduce delays in radiology reporting times.