Elderly woman not given insulin, died within 24 hours of admission to rest home

A new study has revealed the burden aged care facilities deal with when caring for patients discharged from hospitals and hospices to die. (Video first published in November 2019)

An elderly woman died less than 24 hours after being admitted to a rest home after she did not receive her regular “life-saving” medications – including insulin.

On Monday, Deputy Health and Disability Commissioner Rose Wall found Oceania Care Company Ltd (Oceania) and two registered nurses in breach of the patients’ rights code for failing to provide services to the woman, referred to as Mrs A, with reasonable care and skill.

Mrs A had dementia, asthma, a heart arrhythmia and type 2 diabetes and was reliant on a number of “highly” time and dose-sensitive medicines, including insulin (both short and long-acting) and warfarin.

Mrs A was admitted to the Oceania rest home at 1pm. By the evening, her blood sugar level – taken on a personal monitor by her daughter – was high, indicating urgent attention was needed, Wall’s report said.

The daughter asked the nurse on duty to administer medication and was told she could not as the doctor had yet to prescribe these. She gave her mum a dose about 9pm.

Notes showed there had been no contact between the nurses and Mrs A’s GP, so medication had not been added to their database. No blood sugar readings were taken by staff.

Mrs A slept until 2am and was up until about 3.50am, before going back to bed. She was checked at 6.05am and notes showed she was in bed and snoring.

Stuff Mrs A’s daughter said her mother was “consciously and carelessly neglected” at the Oceania rest home. (File photo)

Just 30 minutes later, Mrs A was unresponsive and an ambulance was called. She died in hospital at 7.55am.

Her autopsy listed her primary cause of death as hyperosmolar hyperglycaemic nonketotic syndrome – also referred to as a diabetic coma.

Wall said the care given to Mrs A “fell short of acceptable standards in a number of areas” over less than 24 hours.

At least three of four nurses involved in her care “failed to fulfil their clinical responsibilities” resulting in “serious shortcomings” that had “dire consequences” for Mrs A and her family.

Oceania was “on-notice” that Mrs A required medication and regular monitoring.

But “tragically”, she did not receive the medicines, which ultimately could have prevented her death.

SUPPLIED Deputy Health and Disability Commissioner Rose Wall said the failure of staff to fulfil their responsibilities resulted in “dire consequences” for the woman and her whānau.

Oceania’s nursing staff should have been aware of the need to plan for and monitor the blood sugar levels of a type 2 diabetic resident, and should have recognised the need to take action in the event that critical medications were not charted, Wall said.

“There was a complete lack of critical thinking on the part of the nursing staff involved.”

Mrs A’s daughter said she’d been reluctant to put her mother into residential care, but was unable to give her the level of care needed.

She said her mother was “consciously and carelessly neglected” at the rest home, despite being under hospital-level care.

She felt a “deep sense of regret” and as though she failed “one of the people [she] loved most in this world”, while staff had “moved on and largely forgotten” about the incident.

Wall was “very concerned” Oceania had not investigated the events and said “while there is individual accountability, Oceania must take responsibility for failures at an organisation level”.

Wall made multiple recommendations to Oceania, including that it review its policies and staff guidance and that it and the four nurses each apologise to Mrs A’s family.

Wall further recommended the Nursing Council consider whether to review two of the nurses for competence.