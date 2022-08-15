Inadequate action taken by Whanganui DHB emergency department

A man came to Whanganui Hospital five times over two months with a recurring ear infection, but later died from a brain abscess, which is a rare but known complication.

The Whanganui District Health Board has been found to be in breach of a code protecting patients’ rights after a man who came to hospital several times wasn't treated adequately and later died.

Deputy Health and Disability Commissioner Dr Vanessa Caldwell has published a decision relating to a complaint made in 2019 about the man’s death.

The decision highlighted the importance of thoroughly assessing patients when they go to the hospital multiple times experiencing the same symptoms over a short period of time, investigating those same symptoms fully and considering alternative diagnoses.

Caldwell found the Whanganui District Health Board in breach of the code for health and disability services consumers’ rights for failing to provide services with reasonable care and skill.

She also referred the health board to the director of proceedings to decide whether any action should be taken.

A Māori man in his 30s came to the hospital five times over two months with a recurring infection of the middle ear (otitis media).

However, clinicians did not undertake adequate investigations to understand the extent of the disease, and whether the man had developed complications.

The man died as a result of a brain abscess, which is a rare but known complication of untreated otitis media.

Caldwell considered the man received inadequate assessment and action in the emergency department, including failing to perform a CT head scan and not following up abnormal test results adequately.

Caldwell noted health boards were responsible for the services provided by their staff and “the clinicians involved in the man’s care failed to appreciate the significance of his repeated presentations, and take into consideration his history of poorly resolved symptoms, and the possible presence of complications.

“Given the number of staff involved across multiple presentations, I consider [the health board] must take responsibility at an organisational level for the widespread failure in its service,” Caldwell said.

“These failures meant diagnosis of complications arising from the man’s otitis media was delayed, and I therefore find [the health board] in breach of the code for its failure to provide services to the man with reasonable care and skill.

“It is important that ED staff ensure any suspected drug use is ruled out, so the root cause of any symptoms (which may be assumed to be due to drug use) can be explored fully.”

Caldwell recommended the health board and a medical officer apologise in writing to the man’s whānau.

Caldwell made multiple recommendations to the health board, including review and amendments of its ED on-call policy and processes for recall of patients, protocols for managing suspected drug use and provide training to staff on documentation and the health board’s expectations in relation to management of suspected drug use, and undertake an audit of positive blood cultures received by the ED to identify whether timely follow-up occurred.

She also recommended the medical officer learn about bias in healthcare; and reflect on his care in this case relating to his suspicion of drug use and the appropriate course of action, and his lack of documentation of discussions and observations.

Caldwell referred the health board to the director of proceedings and said she “had regard to the particular vulnerabilities of the man and to the public interest in improving healthcare outcomes for Māori”.