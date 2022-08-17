Nurse suspended over 'unacceptable' relationship with former patient in prison

A nurse who met her long-term partner while providing mental health services to him in prison has been suspended for six months, and censured. (File photo)

A registered nurse who struck up a relationship with a former inmate she provided mental health support services to has been suspended for six months.

The nurse – who was granted permanent name suppression – first appeared before the Health Practitioners Disciplinary Tribunal on Tuesday, facing a professional misconduct charge.

The tribunal heard in about September 2019, after being employed as a contractor at a South Island prison, she entered into an “inappropriate” relationship with an inmate, whose name was also suppressed.

The pair remained in what they described as a “loving”, “genuine, committed relationship” and were “making long-term plans together”.

The tribunal earlier heard the pair met in prison in late 2018, when the nurse provided the inmate with nine mental health sessions over a six-month period, to May 2019.

From August 2019, they began exchanging letters and started talking over the phone from October. In early 2021, the inmate was released from prison.

They planned to move in together once his parole obligations had been met, and had “integrated” into each other's families, the nurse told the tribunal on Tuesday.

“[We were] not able to avoid falling in love ... I certainly did not go out of my way for this to happen.”

Tom Lee/Stuff The inmate was released from prison in early 2021 and the pair remain in what they describe as a “loving, caring and committed” long-term relationship. (File photo)

The five-person tribunal, led by barrister Theo Baker, delivered its decision on Wednesday morning.

Baker said the tribunal acknowledged there was no evidence of any impropriety during the pair’s therapeutic relationship. Their personal relationship did not develop until four months after their mental health sessions had ended.

It noted the nurse had accepted her actions amounted to professional misconduct and there was an inherent power imbalance in a nurse/patient relationship.

Baker said the tribunal noted the nurse had an otherwise “unblemished” record, did not instigate the relationship, was given “very favourable” references from colleagues and in the words of her lawyer “had the potential to make a positive contribution in the field of mental health”.

However, Baker said the nurse “demonstrated very poor judgment and insight” in deciding to embark on a relationship with a former client while he was still in prison. The tribunal also had “difficulty accepting” she believed she was able to do this as their therapeutic relationship had ended.

After years in mental health, the nurse “must have known [a] relationship was unethical and potentially harmful”.

She was suspended “to protect the public and send a clear message to the profession” that forming such a relationship was “unacceptable”.

She was also censured and ordered to pay costs of $11,500 – roughly 25% of the costs of the overall hearing.

For three years, she will need to inform potential employers of the tribunal’s decision and undertake professional supervision once she resumes practice.