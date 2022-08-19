Kua kino te hakihaki ki ngā puna kōhungahunga ki Tāmaki, kua pāngia te 56% o ngā tamariki

E ai ki te rangahau a Waipapa Taumata Rau, 56% ngā tamariki kua 3 ki te 5 tau i pāngia e te hakihaki. / An article by the University of Auckland found 56% of surveyed children aged between 3 and 5 had scabies. (File photo)

Kua kino te hakihaki ki ētahi puna kōhungahunga ki Tāmaki – he rite tonu te whakataunga hē, e ai ki tētahi pūrongo hōu.

Scabies are rife at some Auckland preschools – and are often misdiagnosed, a new report has found.

E ai ki te rangahau a Waipapa Taumata Rau, i whakaputaina i te New Zealand Medical Journal i te Paraire, he 56% ngā tamariki kua 3 ki te 5 tau, he harehare ō rātou e ōrite ana ki te hakihaki.

The University of Auckland research, published in the New Zealand Medical Journal on Friday, found 56% of surveyed children between 3 and 5 years old had skin lesions consistent with scabies.

I tirohia e ngā kairangahau e waru, ngā puna kōhungahunga e toru, ki ngā takiwā whairawa iti ki te tonga o Tāmaki.

The eight researchers looked at three preschools in low socioeconomic areas of south Auckland.

Kua kino te tūraru a ngā tamariki ngāi Māori me ngāi Moana, ā, mō te hunga kua pāngia e te hakihaki, he 60% rātou he tamariki ngāi Moana, he 40% he tamariki Māori.

Māori and Pasifika children were also found to be at higher risk, with 60% of clinical cases of scabies in the study diagnosed in Pasifika children and 40% coming from Māori tamariki.

“E hāngai tika ana ngā hua o te pānga kino a te hakihaki ki ērā i ngā puna kōhungahunga, he mātua ngāi Moana, ngāi Māori rānei ō rātou, ki te mātai tahumaero o te hakihaki ki wāhi kē i Te Moana Nui a Kiwa,” hei tā te rangahau.

“The findings of a high prevalence of scabies in these childcare centres whose parents identify as either Pacific or Māori is consistent with the epidemiology of scabies in other areas of the Pacific,” the research said.

“Inātata nei, kua tukuna tētahi uiuinga hakihaki, mate ā-kiri hoki, e Hāmoa, tētahi whenua motu e whai hononga nei ki Tāmaki, ā, kua kite i te pānga a te hakihaki ki te 14.4%.”

“Samoa, an island nation with close ties to Auckland, has recently undertaken a survey of scabies and skin disease and returned a prevalence of scabies of 14.4%.”

Ross Giblin/Stuff He pokenga ā-kiri te hakihaki nā ngā ngārara riki ka rua atu ki te kiri. Me he tamaiti, ka rite tonu te hora o te mahaki ki te tinana katoa. / Scabies is a skin infection caused by mites that burrow under the skin. In children the infection often causes a rash all over the body. (File photo)

E ai ki te rangahau, he tokomaha ngā mātua o ngā tamariki whai hakihaki, kua toroa tētahi tākuta, mea rawa ake, kua kī mai he mate kē atu ōna.

The study said several parents of the children with scabies surveyed had visited a doctor and told they had something else.

“Ko tētahi o ngā mea [kua] tautohua ko te whakataunga hē a ngā tākuta i te hakihaki. He wāhanga o te rangahau nei me te kōingo ka whanake i te whakataunga ki te hapori,” hei tā te kairangahau Tākuta Simon Thornley.

“One of the things that [has] been identified is that doctors misdiagnose scabies. Part of the effort in this study is trying to improve diagnosis in the community,” researcher Dr Simon Thornley said.

“E tohu ana te rangahau i Ahitereiria i te nōhanga māori a te hakihaki ki te hapori hauora. Kāore pea ngā tākuta e mahi ana ki ngā wāhi e pā kino nei, e ohorere i te kitenga atu.”

“Australian research points to normalisation of scabies among the medical community. Doctors working in prevalent areas may not see scabies sores as highly unusual.”

E ai ki a Thornley, ko te tūmanako ka āwhina te rangahau i ngā kaimahi hauora e patu haere ai i te hakihaki, mā te painga ake o te haumanutanga, me te mōhiotanga whānui ki te whakataunga hē.

Thornley said he hoped the research would help health workers take more action against scabies with better treatment efforts and increased awareness of misdiagnoses.

Supplied Ko te tūmanako a Tākuta Simon Thornley kia panonitia te ara haumanutanga a te pūnaha hauora e te rangahau. / Dr Simon Thornley says he hopes the research will change the way the health system treats scabies.

“E taea nei ngā whakanetanga haumanutanga. Me kua waimarie, ka riro i a koe te kirīmi permethrin.”

“Improved treatments could be made possible. If you’re lucky, you could get permethrin cream.”

Heoti, i tohu hoki a Thornley ki te ivermectin hei rongoā pai mō te haumanutanga o te hakihaki i ngā tamariki.

However, Thornley pointed to ivermectin as another effective treatment for scabies in children.

E pai ana te ivermectin e haumanutia ai te hakihaki a te tangata, e ai ki a Medsafe – engari ā muri anake i te rarahu o ngā haumanutanga anō.

Ivermectin is effective to use for the treatment of human scabies, according to Medsafe – but only after prior treatment has failed.

E ākina ana ngā tūroro kia whāia ngā tohutohu a te kaimahi hauora ngaio ina whakamahi ana i ngā rongoā.

Patients are urged to follow health professionals’ directions when taking the medicine.

Kāhore he whakatewhatewhatanga mō te hakihaki nō te whiore o te ngahurutau 1970. Hei tā tēnā, 18% ngā ākonga kura tuarua ngā Moana i uiuia, kua pāngia e te hakihaki.

The last investigation into scabies took place in the late 1970s. It found 18% of Pasifika high schoolers surveyed had scabies.

Kua 10% tērā mō te ākonga kura tuarua Māori, ā, he 2% mō te ākonga Pākehā.

That figure was 10% for Māori high school students and 2% of New Zealand European students.

He pokenga ā-kiri te hakihaki nā ngā ngārara riki ka rua atu ki te kiri, ka hua ake ai te mahaki whakakūrakuraku.

Scabies is a skin infection caused by mites that burrow under the skin, causing an irritable rash.

Mō te tamariki, he rite tonu te mahaki ki te tinana katoa ina pāngia e te pokenga, e ai ki te Manatū Hauora.

In children the infection often causes a rash all over the body, according to the Ministry of Health.

Ka whakawhiti atu mā te pānga ā-kiri, waihoki ngā rawa ka tuaritia, pēnei i te kākahu me te paraikete.

Transmission occurs through skin-to-skin contact, as well as shared items such as clothing and blankets.

Tērā hoki ētahi taunakitanga e hāngai ana ki ngā pokenga huakita ā-kiri, pēnei i ngā harehare kura, ā, ainī pea ka tae hoki ki ngā pīroiroitanga, pēnei i te rūmātiki, te mate whanewhane rānei.

There is also growing evidence it is associated with bacterial skin infections such as school sores and can lead to serious complications such as rheumatic fever and kidney disease.

He mea tautoko te rangahau nā te kāwanatanga, mā te Kaunihera Rangahau Hauora.

The study was funded by the government through the Health Research Council.

He whakamāoritanga nā te Kaihautū Reo Māori ki Puna, nā Taurapa.

Translation by Stuff Kaihautū Reo Māori Taurapa.