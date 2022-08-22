NZ preschoolers face worse health and welfare outcomes than children over five

New Beginnings Preschool manager Mandy Packer says 90 to 95 per cent of their families live below the poverty line.

New Zealand children under five years old experience significantly worse outcomes in health and welfare than children over five, particularly among Māori and Pasifika, according to a new report.

The article, by Save the Children NZ, Whānau Āwhina Plunket, the Child Poverty Action Group and New Zealand Council of Christian Social Services, was released on Monday to the United Nations Committee on the Rights of the Child.

The paper found Sudden Infant Death in infancy, poor oral health, skin infections and respiratory infections were key issues deteriorating the health of preschool-aged tamariki, particularly among Māori and Pasifika.

Compared with children between five and 14, under fives are overrepresented in these categories.

The report said barriers included being unable to get a medical appointment, being ill after hours, lack of transport, lack of time to spare, cost, and being unable to contact the GP as key issues leading to inequitable rates of unmet health needs for under-fives.

Save the Children’s Advocacy and Research Director Jacqui Southey said widespread inequities, combined with the impacts of colonisation and racism, were contributing to higher rates of poverty and poorer health outcomes for Māori and Pasifika under-fives.

“Māori are nine times and Pasifika are six times more likely to die from SUDI than non-Māori and non-Pasifika infants,” she said.

KIDSCAN/Supplied Inequities, racism and colonisation are all contributing to higher rates of poverty and poorer health outcomes for Māori and Pasifika under-fives. (File photo)

While sudden infant death is still largely a mystery, Southey said factors like oral, skin and respiratory health were preventable.

“The report finds that the leading causes of ill health and mortality of New Zealand’s under-fives are largely preventable and are attributable to poverty.”

Whānau Āwhina Plunket Chief Executive Amanda Malu said the organisation had witnessed first-hand the impacts that poverty had on young Kiwis.

“If we are truly going to support our tamariki to thrive, we need to provide systematic and concrete solutions that ensure all of our tamariki truly get the best start in life.”

MARKUS SPISKE/UNSPLASH The paper found Sudden Infant Death in infancy, poor oral health, skin infections and respiratory infections being key issues deteriorating the health of preschool-aged tamariki, particularly among Māori and Pasifika. (File photo)

The paper recommended actions such as sugar in food labelling, improving the standard of housing in Māori and Pasifika communities, and Government investment in preventative healthcare programmes that directly target skin infections in children.

This comes as University of Auckland research found 56% of surveyed children between three and five years old had skin lesions consistent with scabies in Auckland.

The eight researchers looked at three preschools in low socioeconomic areas of south Auckland.

Māori and Pasifika children were also found to be at higher risk, with 60% of clinical cases of scabies in the study diagnosed in Pasifika children and 40% coming from Māori tamariki.