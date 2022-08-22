Covid-19: Kiwis have less than two weeks left to get the AstraZeneca vaccine

The AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine is being phased out from New Zealand in less than two weeks’ time, as the country’s supply is set to expire.

New Zealanders have less than a fortnight left to get the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, before more than 100,000 doses expire.

The last day people can get the AstraZeneca vaccine is September 4, as the vaccine stock expires the next day – it will no longer be available in the country after that.

AstraZeneca was the second Covid-19 vaccine to be available in New Zealand, as an alternative for those who did not want or could not have Pfizer, arriving last November.

Since then, 9023 doses of AstraZeneca have been given in Aotearoa to date (as of Friday), of 120,400 ordered for domestic use.

To date, New Zealand has given away more than 5.8 million doses of AstraZeneca to COVAX – to support vaccination programmes in developing countries.

Those who have received AstraZeneca but have not finished their primary (two-dose) course, or have not had a booster, were advised to consider making a booking on or before September 4.

Stock of the AstraZeneca vaccine will still be effective if administered on September 4, officials stated.

Not all sites are able to deliver the AstraZeneca vaccine, but people can find out where it is available at Book My Vaccine.

STUFF Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield says the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine will be made available for certain people over the age of 18. (Video first published November 10, 2021).

People unable to get vaccinated with AstraZeneca before it is phased out, or were due for their next vaccination after this date, should talk to their doctor or health provider, the Ministry of Health said.

Novavax remains available for those not wanting or unable to have an mRNA vaccine, and Pfizer is also available.

A spokesperson for Te Whatu Ora (Health New Zealand) said because it was unclear what the initial uptake for AstraZeneca would be, New Zealand started with a “relatively small number” of doses compared to Pfizer, to allow officials to monitor uptake and supply.

New Zealand purchased a portfolio of Covid-19 vaccines in 2020, to provide options in the event some weren’t approved for use, and to ensure sufficient stocks were available for Kiwis, Te Whatu Ora said.

It was “critical” New Zealand could ensure continuous supply of vaccines during the outbreak, “so that all those who wanted a vaccine were able to receive it”.

Given the distribution challenges seen in other countries during the pandemic, the Ministry of Health increased the level of stock on hand to mitigate supply chain disruption, the spokesperson said.

“Our surplus of AstraZeneca vaccines is not unique on a global scale,” the spokesperson said.

“A degree of excess supply is preferable to the potential of having an insufficiency of supply.”

Officials continue to “actively” manage the country’s Covid-19 vaccine portfolio to “maximise utilisation and minimise wastage”, the spokesperson said.

More than 11.6 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered to date in New Zealand, including boosters and for children down to the age of five.