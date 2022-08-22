Woman with advanced cancer not given abnormal test result by Corrections for years

The woman, referred to as Ms A, was in “disbelief” Corrections did not attempt to return her “many” calls about the test result.

A woman who underwent a test to look for the signs of bowel cancer while in prison was not given the abnormal result until two years later – after she’d just been diagnosed with advanced colorectal cancer.

On Monday, Deputy Health and Disability Commissioner Dr Vanessa Caldwell found Corrections in breach of the patients’ rights code for failures in its care of the woman, referred to in a report as Ms A.

Ms A, in her 30s, was in Auckland Region Women’s Corrections Facility (ARWCF) in April-May 2019, where she requested a nursing appointment due to “profuse” blood in her faeces.

No physical examination was performed at the appointment. The nurse generated a laboratory form for a test to detect blood in faeces under the medical officer’s name – despite not having the authority to do so.

The abnormal result came back the next day, but was not actioned. Ms A was also not informed.

The medical officer saw the positive test result in her inbox on the day it was returned, and booked Ms A in for the first available clinic appointment – in 11 days’ time. But in the meantime, Ms A was released from prison.

The health service was not informed of her release, and Ms A was not told of her outstanding test result, or the importance of seeing a doctor in the community for her symptoms.

Although there was a release address and phone number in Ms A’s prisoner file, Corrections did not contact her about her test result.

Ms A’s health deteriorated after her release. She was seen “multiple times” at both hospitals and medical centres with ongoing colorectal symptoms.

In June 2021, Ms A went to hospital and was diagnosed with advanced rectal cancer. She was given her May 2019 abnormal blood test result in August 2021.

Ms A told HDC she felt “like a nothing” while in prison, and believed she was discriminated against by health professionals because of her background.

The patients’ rights code requires Corrections, as a healthcare provider, to ensure health services provided to prisoners were appropriate.

SUPPLIED/Stuff Deputy Health and Disability Commissioner Vanessa Caldwell found Corrections in breach of the patients rights’ code for multiple issues with Ms A’s care.

Caldwell noted there were multiple issues with the woman’s care, which stemmed in part from inadequate policies and procedures at Corrections.

A “lack of effective communication” within Corrections – namely the health service and custodial staff – meant the service was unaware the woman was to be released, and required an earlier appointment.

“Had the health service been informed of the woman’s release, at the very least she would have been provided with a discharge summary noting her abnormal result and the importance of follow-up in the community,” Caldwell said.

She said it was clear the standard of healthcare Ms A received in the prison was not “reasonably equivalent” to that available to the public.

“I therefore consider there was an overarching service failure in this case,” Caldwell said.

She recommended Corrections provide Ms A with a written apology.

Caldwell also recommended Corrections report on the current wait times at the ARWCF health service, and undertake an audit of prisoners who have been released to check whether the appropriate steps were taken.