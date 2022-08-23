List of Waikato patients waiting for CT scan results balloons 'out of control'

One district health board has a backlog of about 350 CT scans which have been carried out but not reported, which an internal email states was “obviously a massive risk”. (File photo)

The list of patients waiting for their CT scan results in one health district has increased “out of control”, which a leaked email shows is “obviously a massive risk”.

A CT (computerised tomography) scan is a diagnostic procedure that uses X-rays and computer technology to produce images of inside the body. A radiologist interprets the pictures and sends a report to a doctor, who in turn explains the results to a patient.

An internal email sent last week by Waikato’s radiology clinical unit leader​, seen by Stuff, showed the district was facing a CT reporting “crisis”.

A staffer, who did not want to be identified for fear it would impact their career, said that would delay patient care and cause “further issues down the track”.

The email said Waikato was unable to send many outpatient cases to its usual external provider as they “do not have the reporting resources”.

“As a result, our outpatient CT reporting list has increased out of control (over 350) despite us reducing outpatient scanning.

“This is obviously a massive risk and we discussed possible options for how to manage it.”

The email said the district would have to cancel all radiology meetings this week – including multi-disciplinary meetings, to discuss treatment plans for cancer patients – to allow for CT reporting.

Te Whatu Ora Waikato district co-director Chris Lowry​ said Waikato used “significant” outsourcing capacity to support CT scanning and reporting, amid a national and global “challenge” to recruit radiologists.

Lowry said the issue of private providers experiencing increased staff illness and reduced capacity was identified and “escalated” last week.

The email was not Waikato Hospital’s approved plan to “free up” radiologists to focus on the backlog of scans, Lowry said.

Instead, radiologists’ requirements to attend some multidisciplinary meetings had been “reduced” so they could report on scans. Meetings would still be held, but radiologists would be brought in to consult if needed, rather than being required to attend.

There would also be a reduced list of musculoskeletal ultrasounds requiring a radiologist.

“These actions are expected to increase capacity over the next week and reduce the number of scans awaiting reporting,” Lowry said.

There was generally a two-week turnaround on outpatient scans. If no action was taken, the backlog of 350 scans would extend that by another two weeks.

Waikato is not the only district outsourcing CT reporting.

Canterbury district chief of radiology Dr Sharyn MacDonald​ said it had “long-standing” contracts with a private provider, which accounted for 36% of its outpatient CT reporting – 14% of its total CT volumes.

Waitaha Canterbury Radiology had to reduce the number of clinical meetings and non-clinical admin work “for a short period” in July due to Covid-related staff absences. All meetings were now operating as usual.

Joy Farley,​ the director of provider services for Capital, Coast & Hutt Valley districts, said all CTs were reported in-house, with some non-acute outpatients outsourced to a private provider.

Over the past year, about 21% of CTs carried out at Hutt Hospital were reported externally.

Capital, Coast & Hutt Valley had not had to cancel multi-disciplinary meetings or other clinical lists to support CT reporting workloads, Farley said. However, some may have been deferred due to illness.

In Auckland, all CT reporting was done in-house.