Covid-19: Second boosters could be on the cards for younger Kiwis

The Ministry of Health is currently considering expanding the eligibility for second Covid-19 boosters, particularly to younger Kiwis.

The Ministry of Health recently received recommendations from the Covid-19 Vaccine Technical Advisory Group (CV-TAG) on who could get a second booster, but wouldn’t share these while they were “actively” being looked at.

Once factors such as the science, application and implementation of widened criteria have been considered, advice would be provided to Director-General of Health, Dr Diana Sarfati​.

This was expected to happen in “the next few weeks”, a Ministry spokesperson told Stuff.

Current eligibility of second boosters was based on a combination of factors, including the “limited availability” of data on the safety profile of second boosters, particularly for younger people, and the “lack of sufficient evidence” to make a “broad” recommendation, the ministry spokesperson said.

Improving coverage of the first booster remained the priority of the National Immunisation Programme, the ministry said.

The Government is expected to confirm who will be able to get the injection on Thursday. (First published on June 22, 2022)

To date, 73.1%​ of eligible New Zealanders (over the age of 18) have received their first booster (totalling 2.7​ million booster doses given). This equates to 56.1%​ of eligible Māori, and 60.8%​ of eligible Pacific peoples.

Across the country, 9.6%​ of eligible 16-17-year-olds have had their first booster.

Of those eligible aged 50+, 24%​ have had their second booster – totalling 450,750 doses given.

Who can get a second booster right now

At present, a second booster is only recommended for those “at increased risk of severe illness” from Covid-19 – a minimum of six months after a first booster.

The current Ministry of Health guidance states, for those not considered at risk of severe illness from Covid-19, a two-dose primary course and a first booster provides “very good protection” against severe illness from Covid-19 “at this time”.

It was “not yet needed by younger people who are generally healthy and do not have underlying health conditions” – including people who were currently healthy and pregnant.

The following people were currently recommended to receive a second booster as a priority:

Those aged 65 years and over

Māori and Pacific peoples aged 50 years and over

Residents of aged care and disability care facilities

Severely immunocompromised people who received a three-dose primary course and a fourth dose as a first booster (this would be a fifth dose)

People aged 16 and over who have a medical condition that increases the risk of severe breakthrough Covid-19 illness and;

People aged 16 over who live with disability with significant or complex health needs or multiple comorbidities.

A second booster was also available for all people aged 50 and over and health, aged care and disability workers aged 30 and over.