Covid-19: 3140 new community cases, 373 people in hospital

The Ministry of Health gave the update on Wednesday afternoon.

There are 3140 new community Covid-19 cases to report across the country.

There were 373 people in hospital with the virus, six of whom were in an intensive care or high dependency care unit, the Ministry of Health said in a statement on Wednesday afternoon.

The seven-day rolling average of new community case numbers on was 3303 – down from 3975 last Wednesday.

The rolling average of hospitalisations also continues to trend down, sitting at 436 compared with 541 this time last week.

There were now a total of 1845 deaths confirmed as attributable to Covid-19, either as the underlying cause of death or as a contributing factor.

The seven-day rolling average increase in total deaths attributable to Covid-19 was now seven.

The Ministry of Health reported 17 deaths in the 24 hours to midnight – two people aged in their 60s, six in their 70s, six in their 80s and three aged over 90.

These newly reported deaths have not yet been categorised as to whether they are attributable to Covid-19, either as the underlying cause of death or as a contributing factor, or are unrelated to Covid.

As this categorisation will be made over the coming days, the attributable deaths will be added to the total reported above.

There were people in hospital with Covid-19 across most health districts in the country, with Tairāwhiti the only exception. The average age of those hospitalised with the virus was 63.

Waikato had the highest number of Covid-positive patients as of Wednesday: 62.

There were 131 Covid-positive people in hospitals across Auckland’s three districts.

Of new admissions to Auckland, Canterbury/West Coast, Southern, Counties Manukau, Waikato, Capital & Coast/Hutt, Waitematā and Northland hospitals in the seven days prior to Monday, 42 were unvaccinated or ineligible.

Five had received one dose of Covid-19 vaccine; 53 had received two doses; and 235 had received their booster.

It’s expected that most people in hospital with Covid-19 would be vaccinated. This is because more than 90% of the eligible population aged 12 and over has received two doses.

This can lead to vaccinated people being over-represented in hospitalisation data.

Of the new community cases reported on Wednesday, 316 were reinfections.

Of these, 69 were in people who had Covid-19 in the past 90 days.

There were 23,110 active cases of Covid-19 across the country, from 1.7 million in total since the pandemic began.

Officials reported a further 147 cases in people who recently travelled overseas.