There's a 'gap' in what we know about dementia in Aotearoa: its impact on Māori

Dementia is set to cost NZ billions, but there are warnings that efforts to keep people out of hospital are being hampered. (First published November 2020)

A team of Kiwi researchers are working to unpick whether a person’s genetic, biological, neurological and lifestyle factors could predict whether they will develop Alzheimer's disease.

However, after five years of recruiting, the 266 participants enrolled to date were mostly Pākehā, which the lead researchers say is impacting their ability to produce useful results for the New Zealand population.

Aotearoa’s population is ageing, and the number of New Zealanders living with dementias such as Alzheimer’s is projected to more than double – from 69,713 in 2020, to 167,483 people in 2050.

The number of Māori affected by dementia is not yet known. But critically, the number of Māori kaumātua (elders) 65 years or older increased 41% between 2013 and 2018, so a “disproportionate” increase in the prevalence of dementia for Māori was expected.

While dementia research has come a long way, “we're still not very good at” knowing who will get the condition – something lead researchers Professor Lynette Tippett​ and Dr Makarena Dudley​, from the University of Auckland, ​hope their work can change.

Every two years, study participants – largely those over 55 – undergo a number of checks at a clinic in either Auckland, Christchurch or Dunedin.

They see a nurse to discuss their overall health, sleep, diet, exercise, alcohol use and other lifestyle factors – even engagement with music – and a neuropsychologist to evaluate their cognition, thinking, and mood issues.

They donate blood, and have an MRI scan. There’s also a one-off amyloid PET scan, which visualises plaques in the brain.

But so far, the number of Māori participants was “well below what is needed”, Tippett and Dudley said.

One possible reason for this was Māori were too whakama (shy) to access the clinic in its current locations, they said.

Ensuring Māori inclusion was “critical” – not just to understand already-identified risk factors – but to potentially identify novel risk factors, or protective factors that could be used to promote longer, healthy lives, they said.

In response, the researchers will conduct hui with local Māori communities with the aim to take the research clinic out into their communities, for easier access.

The team will also work with Māori to co-develop a research model that incorporates a Māori holistic approach to health, wellbeing, rongoa Māori (Māori healing) and wairuatanga (spirituality).

Tippett thought that potentially the reason science has “not made as much progress as we’d like, is [because] we’re not looking broadly enough”.

Dementia literature was “definitely” skewed towards Western thinking and case studies, she said.

Work is being done in this space: Dudley and colleagues will undertake a dementia prevalence study in Māori, and were developing a tool – the Māori Assessment of Neuropsychological Abilities – anticipated to encourage Māori involvement.

A previous longitudinal study (LiLACS NZ), looking at Kiwis of advanced age, found that while Māori had a higher prevalence of some risk factors for dementia, such as cardiovascular disease, they didn’t have an increased incidence compared with non-Māori counterparts.

That suggested something about the experiences and lifestyles of Māori was protective in some way, Tippett said, and researchers were now “really trying to fill these gaps”, she said.

Tippett said there was “a lot of exciting research” underway on the samples already collected, but that they were “certainly in need” of more people – across Māori, Pacific, and Asian ethnic groups.

For more information on the Dementia Prevention Research Clinic, click here.