Covid-19: NZ's first preventative drug for the virus available for most at risk

Pre-exposure prophylaxis is when people who have not caught Covid-19 but are at severe risk take medicine ahead of time to prevent infection. (file photo)

The country’s first preventative drug for Covid-19 is now available for some of the most severely immunocompromised New Zealanders.

From Thursday, tixagevimab and cilgavimab​ (branded as Evusheld) – a pre-exposure prophylactic treatment for Covid-19 – will be available in hospitals, and in the community from mid-September, Pharmac has announced.

Pharmac chief medical officer Dr David Hughes said Evusheld provided an “additional layer of protection” to those in the community who needed it most, and it would “support the aim” of preventing severe illness and hospitalisation as a result of Covid-19.

The treatment is given as two separate, sequential injections – one of tixagevimab and one of cilgavimab – into each buttock.

It is part of a group of medicines called monoclonal antibodies. These work by binding to the virus that causes Covid-19 (SARS-CoV-2) and preventing it from infecting healthy cells in your body.

It is not a vaccine.

Hughes said Pharmac developed the access criteria to ensure the treatment was given to those with the highest health need, and those most likely to benefit from it.

This included those who were immunocompromised and most at risk of an inadequate immune response to vaccination or Covid-19 infection, he said.

People covered by these criteria include those who have had a heart or lung transplant; some solid organ donor recipients; some with HIV; those undergoing B-cell or T-cell depleting therapy; people with multiple myeloma (on active or maintenance treatment); and those with a history of previous persistent Covid-19, among others.

STUFF Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announces the Government has bought 60,000 courses of the new Pfizer antiviral drug to fight Covid-19. (Video first published Dec 6, 2021)

People who were not able to be vaccinated against Covid-19 due to medical contraindication (for example, a history of severe adverse reaction to a Covid vaccine) who were considered at high risk of severe illness from infection would also be eligible.

A full list of those eligible to access Evusheld is on the Pharmac website.

Pharmac has secured supply of 20,000 300mg​ courses of Evusheld, and its agreement allows for an additional 20,000 to be ordered if required.

Following consultation in June, supplier AstraZeneca told Pharmac it intended to increase the recommended dose from 300mg (2x 150mg injections), to 600mg (2x 300mg injections)​ – with repeat dosing every six months.

This increased dosing was being implemented based on “emerging” evidence that Evusheld was “less effective” against circulating Omicron sub-variants, including BA.5, which is currently dominant in New Zealand.

Based on the increased dosing, Pharmac estimated there would be enough to treat approximately 10,000​ people. As such, it was important clinicians “target treatment to the most severely immunocompromised” people.

The first 13,500​ courses have arrived in New Zealand, and an additional 6500​ courses are scheduled for delivery from September.

Pharmac will continue to assess if additional courses would be secured and used to treat a wider group of people, or re-dose people to provide extended protection.

Hughes said Pharmac was encouraging whānau to have conversations with loved ones about treatment options, and asked practitioners to urge their communities to take the precautions available to them “to stay safe and well”.