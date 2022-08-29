Man saved by novel cancer treatment praises 'exciting' first step to use in NZ

David Downs underwent experimental CAR-T cell therapy as part of a clinical trial, after being told he had no options left. He is now in remission. (File photo)

Five years ago, fighting terminal cancer, David Downs was told he had less than a year to live. Today, the father-of-three is “cured”, thanks to a cancer treatment using his own cells.

In 2016, the comedian and businessman was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Twelve rounds of chemotherapy were unsuccessful, and in late 2017, having exhausted all options, Downs was given just months to live.

But then came an experimental CAR-T cell therapy trial run by Harvard University – using patients' cells to attack cancer cells. After mortgaging his home, and raising $1 million to embark on the treatment, Downs is now in complete remission.

Last week, the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) approved the import of CAR-T immunotherapy Carvykti to treat patients with multiple myeloma – Aotearoa’s second most common blood cancer – in what an expert says is a “huge step forward” for New Zealand.

CAR-T cell therapy works by harvesting and redirecting a patient’s own immune cells, via genetic modification in the lab, to identify and directly attack cancer cells once reintroduced into the body.

The T-cells (important white blood cells in the immune system) then recognise and destroy cancer cells – providing long-term protection against relapse, similar to a vaccine.

The process means Carvykti cells are genetically modified organisms (GMOs), with each GMO unique to the patient being treated.

David Downs Downs, pictured during his cancer experience, said the prospect of New Zealand importing CAR-T treatments was “tremendously exciting”. (File photo)

Dr Chris Hill, general manager of the EPA’s Hazardous Substances and New Organisms group, said it approved the GMO for release without control, for only the second time in history.

Following a “very rigorous” assessment of the science, the EPA determined Carvykti was safe, and would not have any significant adverse events on public health, on Māori interests or cultural values, or on the environment.

An application for the use of the therapy – approved by the United States’ Food and Drug Administration in February – had been submitted to Medsafe for approval, he said.

Downs, years on from CAR-T treatment, said the prospect of having such a therapy in the country – outside New Zealand's first CAR-T clinical trial at the Malaghan Institute in Wellington – was “tremendously exciting”.

MONIQUE FORD/STUFF David Downs' cancer was put into remission by CAR-T cell therapy and he set about raising funds for New Zealand work on it. (First published in 2019)

“This is the beginning of something, I hope.”

Downs wrote about his experience in a column for Stuff called A Mild Touch of Cancer, and later went on to film a documentary of the same name.

He said he was regularly contacted by people with blood cancers who faced paying hundreds of thousands of dollars to access treatment overseas.

Many don’t have the means to access CAR-T in Australia, the US or United Kingdom, and therefore were “missing treatments shown to be really effective, safe and life-saving”.

Downs had met about 20 people who this particular drug would’ve been helpful for who were no longer here, “because the option just didn’t exist”.

“It is heart-wrenching. The alternative is stark for them.”

University of Auckland Professor of Pathology and consultant haematologist Dr Peter Browett said the EPA approval was “really exciting” – “it is quite a step forward” – but there were still “big steps, and big challenges” to come.

This included how, and who, would fund such a treatment, if approved by Medsafe.

Browett said it was “quite disappointing” Aotearoa had been slow on approving CAR-T therapy, given the “very impressive” “advance” it has proven to be in the treatment of blood cancers internationally.

“New Zealand needs to develop a strategy, or else we will be left behind.”