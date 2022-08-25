Covid-19: 2780 new community cases, 336 people in hospital with the virus

The Ministry of Health gave the update on Thursday afternoon.

There are 2780 new community cases of Covid-19 to report.

There were 336 people in hospital with the virus, six of whom were in an intensive care or high dependency care unit, the Ministry of Health said in a written statement on Thursday afternoon.

The seven-day rolling average of community case numbers on Thursday is 3061, down from 3928 this time last week.

The rolling average of hospitalisations is also continuing to trend down, down from 527 this time last week to 416.

There are now a total of 1845 deaths confirmed as attributable to Covid-19, either as the underlying cause of death or as a contributing factor.

The seven-day rolling average increase in total deaths attributable to Covid-19 is now seven.

The Ministry of Health reported the deaths of 20 people in the past 24 hours – one was in their 30s, two in their 60s, eight in their 70s, six in their 80s, and three were aged over 90.

These newly reported deaths have not yet been categorised as to whether they are attributable to Covid-19, either as the underlying cause of death or as a contributing factor, or are unrelated to Covid.

As this categorisation will be made over the coming days, the attributable deaths will be added to the total reported above.

There are people in hospital with Covid-19 across most health districts in the country, with Tairāwhiti the exception.

Waikato was treating the highest number of Covid-positive patients on Thursday (58), while there were 122 people in hospital with the virus across Auckland’s three districts, the ministry said.

The average age of those in hospital with the virus is 63.

Robert Kitchin/Stuff Ministry of Health advisers have unveiled a seven-pronged approach for surveillance of future coronavirus variants at the border.

Of new admissions to Auckland, Canterbury/West Coast, Southern, Counties Manukau, Waikato, Capital & Coast/Hutt, Waitematā and Northland hospitals in the seven days prior to Monday, 44 were unvaccinated or ineligible.

Four had received one dose of Covid-19 vaccine; 50 had received two doses; and 234 had received their booster.

It’s expected that most people in hospital with Covid-19 would be vaccinated. This is because more than 90% of the eligible population aged 12 and over has received two doses.

This can lead to vaccinated people being over-represented in hospitalisation data.

The Omicron BA.5 subvariant by far remains the country’s dominant strain and continues to increase in prevalence week-on-week.

The most recent genomics report from the Institute of Environment Science and Research (ESR), to August 18, showed 91% of all sequenced community cases that week were BA.5.

BA.2, which drove the country’s first Omicron wave in February, was becoming rare, and represented only 3% of sequenced cases.

MORE TO COME.