Covid-19: Weekend 1pm updates scrapped as officials 'fine-tune' data releases
The Government will no longer be releasing daily Covid-19 updates at the weekend, officials announced.
On Thursday, the Ministry of Health said the daily 1pm update was being “fine-tuned” to reflect the level of data provided daily on its website.
The key changes involved were that the update would now only be produced from Monday to Friday, it said.
This would take effect after Friday, August 26.
Updates have been published daily – save for on the occasional public holiday period – since February 2020, even before New Zealand recorded its first community case on February 28.
As part of the change, the Ministry of Health would also no longer provide Covid-19 vaccine figures in the 1pm statements, as this information was already published on its website.
A ministry spokesperson said while a statement wouldn’t be uploaded, there would still be some data uploaded to the website.
That included:
- New community cases in the past 24 hours, broken down by district
- Imported cases
- Total attributed deaths to date.
People could also calculate seven-day rolling averages for cases from publicly available information, the spokesperson said.