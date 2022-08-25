Covid-19: Weekend 1pm updates scrapped as officials 'fine-tune' data releases

The Ministry of Health’s daily Covid-19 updates will now only be issued on weekdays.

The Government will no longer be releasing daily Covid-19 updates at the weekend, officials announced.

On Thursday, the Ministry of Health said the daily 1pm update was being “fine-tuned” to reflect the level of data provided daily on its website.

The key changes involved were that the update would now only be produced from Monday to Friday, it said.

This would take effect after Friday, August 26.

STUFF Dr Ashley Bloomfield, who we've come to know as the face of New Zealand's fight against coronavirus, steps down from his role as health chief at the end of the month.

Updates have been published daily – save for on the occasional public holiday period – since February 2020, even before New Zealand recorded its first community case on February 28.

As part of the change, the Ministry of Health would also no longer provide Covid-19 vaccine figures in the 1pm statements, as this information was already published on its website.

A ministry spokesperson said while a statement wouldn’t be uploaded, there would still be some data uploaded to the website.

That included:

New community cases in the past 24 hours, broken down by district

Imported cases

Total attributed deaths to date.

People could also calculate seven-day rolling averages for cases from publicly available information, the spokesperson said.