Covid-19: 2318 new community cases, 357 people in hospital

Auckland University immunologist Dr Anna Brooks says New Zealand is facing a huge number of long Covid cases in the aftermath of Omicron. (First published May 2022)

There are 2318 new community cases of Covid-19 to report across the country.

There were 357 people in hospital with the virus on Friday, seven of whom were in an intensive care or high dependency care unit, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

The seven-day rolling average of community case numbers was 2855, down from 3876 last Friday.

The rolling average of hospitalisations was also down on the week prior: from 515 this time last week to 400.

The ministry advised there were now a total of 1865 deaths confirmed as attributable to Covid-19, either as the underlying cause of death or as a contributing factor.

The seven-day rolling average increase in total deaths attributable to Covid-19 is now seven.

Ella Bates-Hermans/Stuff Officials gave the update on Friday afternoon, as attention turns to how to better code for long Covid symptoms.

The ministry reported nine deaths in the past 24 hours – one in their 50s, two in their 60s, three in their 70s, two in their 80s and one aged over 90.

These newly reported deaths have not yet been categorised as to whether they are attributable to Covid-19, either as the underlying cause of death or as a contributing factor, or are unrelated to Covid.

As this categorisation will be made over the coming days, the attributable deaths will be added to the total reported above.

There are Covid-positive people in hospital across most health districts in the country on Friday, except for Tairāwhiti – the average age of whom was 62.

Of new admissions to Auckland, Canterbury/West Coast, Southern, Counties Manukau, Waikato, Capital & Coast/Hutt, Waitematā and Northland hospitals in the seven days prior to Monday, 52 were unvaccinated or ineligible.

Three had received one dose of Covid-19 vaccine; 47 had received two doses; and 223 had received their booster.

It’s expected that most people in hospital with Covid-19 would be vaccinated. This is because more than 90% of the eligible population aged 12 and over has received two doses.

This can lead to vaccinated people being over-represented in hospitalisation data.

Waitematā (north and west Auckland) had seen the highest number of new community cases in the past 24 hours in the country, with 343. Counties Manukau (east and south Auckland), had the second highest new total: 293.

Waitematā and Counties Manukau also represented the two districts with the highest number of active cases overall as of Friday, with 3091 and 2621 cases respectively.

Of the new cases reported on Friday, 246 were reinfections – 65 of which were in people who had Covid-19 previously in the past 90 days.

Officials also reported 170 new cases in people who recently returned from overseas.

There are now a total of 19,997 active Covid-19 cases across Aotearoa and more than 1.71 million confirmed cases since the pandemic began.

On Friday, the Ministry of Health announced clinicians around the country were being given the tools to record people diagnosed with long Covid, which would help provide a clearer picture of the impact of the condition over time.

Clinical codes had been developed for hospital-level care for patients with “ongoing symptomatic Covid-19” and “post Covid-19 syndrome” and were being rolled out across all medical record IT systems used in primary care.

Once these codes were in regular use, over time the ministry would be able to track detailed information about the impact of Covid-19, including groups “most vulnerable to its effect”.