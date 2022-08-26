RATs could be used to shorten New Zealand's Covid-19 isolation period

Modelling suggests a test-to-release policy, in conjunction with minimum and maximum isolation periods, offered the opportunity to reduce the risk of onward transmission, with only minor increases in the average isolation stint.

Rapid antigen testing Covid-19 cases before ending isolation could significantly decrease the risk of onward transmission, and allow many people to isolate for shorter periods, new research suggests.

A pre-print, released on Friday by Covid-19 Modelling Aotearoa researchers, looked at what impact using a “test-to-release” approach such as Singapore, the United States or United Kingdom could have in New Zealand.

Under a test-to-release model, people could leave Covid-19 isolation after returning a negative result on a RAT.

The team found that requiring a one or two test-to-release policy to New Zealand’s current seven-day isolation period (a maximum isolation period of 10 days), could reduce the number of people leaving isolation while still infectious by 40%.

In doing so, the average isolation period would increase by only 0.3 days, they found.

They also looked at a scenario where the minimum isolation period was just five days (with a maximum isolation period of 10 days) – but people were required to return two negative RATs to exit isolation.

This also led to a 40% drop in the number of people leaving isolation while still infectious, and an 8% decrease in the total hours confirmed cases spend in isolation.

It would also see a 20% decrease in the total number of excess hours spent in isolation by cases who were no longer infectious, they found.

Co-lead of the contagion network modelling programme at Covid-19 Modelling Aotearoa, and corresponding author of the research, Dr Emily Harvey, said RATs were the “best tool we have” to tell if people were still infectious – so it was possible to tailor an isolation period to when they were.

Some people could leave isolation sooner than seven days, while some people would need to isolate for longer, Harvey said.

“You can trust rapid antigen tests, and you should use them,” Harvey said: “If a RAT says you’re infectious, then behave like you’re infectious. Isolate and do what you can to reduce risk.”

This is because RATs only return a positive result when the initial sample has a sufficiently large amount of virus protein – meaning the intensity of a RAT result correlates strongly with viral load.

“When they’re positive, you are likely infectious, because we now know that false positives are vanishingly unlikely.”

RATs can therefore play an important role in shortening isolation periods, because they are also good at identifying when someone is likely no longer infectious.

The modellers assumed the sensitivity of RATs was 75%. Assuming higher sensitivity saw the benefits of a test-to-release approach increase.

The paper said it was important to note that shortening or removing isolation requirements did not solve workforce disruption issues, because so many cases were too unwell to work – even if legally allowed to.

In workforces and countries where legally-required isolation periods have been shortened or removed, the impact of Covid-19 on the workforce “has continued to be substantial”.

For cases experiencing noticeable symptoms, a policy of continuing to isolate until after symptoms had resolved – independent of minimum isolation periods and test results – was still important from both a public health and individual health perspective, they said.