Foetal heart monitors implicated in stillbirths, neonatal death in Australia

Handheld foetal heart monitors have been implicated in multiple cases of “false reassurance”, the TGA says.

The Australian medical watchdog is investigating the dangers of at-home foetal heart monitors following three stillbirths and one neonatal death linked to the devices.

The Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) will consider banning handheld foetal dopplers for personal use after they were linked to multiple cases of pregnant women being “falsely reassured” that their unborn baby had a healthy heartbeat, leading to delays in seeking medical attention.

Australian health authorities reported three stillbirths and one early neonatal death to the TGA in the past 12 months, prompting a review of the device’s safety, benefits and harms.

“While the deaths may not have been avoidable, the use of home foetal dopplers delayed the women’s presentation for timely review by providing false reassurance about their baby’s wellbeing,” the TGA said in a statement.

“Without training, the sounds detected from the mother or placenta could easily be misinterpreted as the foetal heartbeat, providing potentially inaccurate reassurance.”

There were also reported cases where parents couldn’t find a foetal heartbeat using the devices, causing unnecessary panic, the TGA said.

Foetal dopplers – traditionally used by doctors and midwives – have become increasingly popular among parents wanting to listen to the heartbeat of their babies at home, costing between $60 and $200 online and in-store maternity, pharmacy and electronics retailers.

Use of the at-home devices drew worldwide scrutiny in 2009 after two UK anaesthetists raised the alarm in an article in the British Medical Journal.

Unsplash The Australian and New Zealand Stillbirth Alliance says there is no evidence to indicate the hand-held monitors have a role as a surveillance tool to reduce the risk of stillbirth (file photo).

It described the case of a 34-year-old woman who was 38 weeks pregnant when she noticed a decrease in fewer foetal movements on a Friday, but she reassured herself that the baby was OK by using her doppler to listen to what she thought was the foetal heartbeat over the weekend.

When she presented to her maternity ward on the Monday, an urgent ultrasound showed the baby had died.

“We assume the patient had been listening to her own pulse or placental flow,” the anaesthetists wrote.

They mentioned another case of “false reassurance” due to an at-home foetal heart monitor where a baby survived but needed a long stay in a neonatal intensive care unit and has serious neurological problems.

Registered midwife and childbirth educator Sarah Tooke said she believed the risks of the at-home devices outweighed the benefits.

“If you are concerned and want to listen to your baby’s heartbeat, you should be seeking medical advice through a midwife or obstetrician or your other care provider,” Tooke said.

“We do extensive training to interpret foetal heart rates and there is more to it than just hearing if a baby’s heart rate is in the normal range. People just don’t know how to interpret that information.”

A Google search for ‘fetal dopplers’ available to buy in Australia found several retailers do not include warnings to potential buyers about the limitations of the devices and the need to seek medical assistance if they are concerned about their baby’s health.

Instead, the devices are advertised as a “perfectly safe ... pregnancy essential” and the ideal baby shower gift that provides “peace of mind and reassurance” throughout pregnancy.

Other sellers included disclaimers that the devices do not replace professional medical advice and are purely a tool to foster a bond between mother and baby.

The TGA is urging consumers and health professionals to report any suspected adverse events where a home foetal doppler may have been a contributing factor.

The Australian and New Zealand Stillbirth Alliance said there was no evidence to indicate the devices have a role as a surveillance tool to reduce the risk of stillbirth.

“Such monitoring may actually increase the risk due to false reassurance and delayed access to appropriate care,” the alliance’s position statement said.

The Australian and New Zealand College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists cautioned against parents using the devices at home, advising pregnant women with concerns about reduced foetal movements to contact their caregiver as soon as possible for proper assessment and management rather than relying on self-diagnosis and management.