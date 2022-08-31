Dental anaesthetic without needles one step closer after successful trial

Brunton said while the results of this study were positive, a larger clinical trial was needed to validate the technique.

Researchers have successfully developed and trialled a needle-free dental anaesthesia for teeth extractions, helping needle-phobics to combat dental anxiety.

Published in the Journal of Dentistry, the research was a collaboration between the University of Otago, University of Auckland, and Auckland University of Technology.

Modelled off the needle-free jet injection, which creates a jet of fluid that can deliver drugs though skin and tissue, this device was specifically designed for dental work.

Eight patients, who needed top teeth removed, took part in the trial, all received both the traditional needle and the needle-free injection device.

All eight patients preferred the needle-free anaesthetic, six reported pain-free extraction, but two required anaesthetic through a traditional needle.

Professor Paul Brunton​, who led the study, while at the University of Otago, said dental anxiety was “signifiant barrier”, which could lead to people avoiding the dentist altogether, which could cause poor oral health outcomes and impact general health.

Dental anxiety is one of most common phobias worldwide, affecting 9% of the global population, he said.

Brunton said the anxiety often arise from negative past experiences, with the traditional anaesthesia needle being one of the most common fears.

“Patients often fear more the sight of a needle during local anaesthetic delivery than the treatment itself.”

Five of the eight patients involved in the trial did not have dental anxiety, two had mild anxiety and one had high dental anxiety.

The patients were then checked on for the seven days following treatment.

“Even though this was just a proof-of-concept trial, this device certainly could reduce or eliminate anxiety due to needle phobia.”

Brunton said while the results of this study were positive, a larger clinical trial was needed to validate the technique.

They also wanted to investigate if the device can be used for other dental treatments that require local anaesthesia.

“All other dental jet injectors use springs or compressed gas to power the injection; these have the drawback of noise, and impact, when the drug is delivered.

“Moreover, this study was the first time I have seen anyone jet-inject through a slender wand that is a bit like a three-in-one tool, and can easily be introduced into the back of the mouth.”

He said the project was a great example of how experts from university across the country can work together to benefit Aotearoa.