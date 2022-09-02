Monkeypox: Our worst fears for NZ have not yet come to pass - why not?

Symptoms, signs and the origin of the monkeypox virus explained.

Close to 100 countries have reported more than 41,000 combined cases of monkeypox to date, and 12 people have died, but so far New Zealand has just had four cases.

Just across the ditch, Australia has recorded 121 cases to August 30, including community transmission. Have we just been lucky? And is it likely this luck will run out?

Monkeypox (MPX) is endemic in several Central and West African countries. Prior to the 2022 outbreak, almost all cases outside of Africa were linked to international travel.

But this outbreak, first reported to the World Health Organisation on May 13, is different: in terms of where cases are, the sheer number and even in symptoms.

Sholten Singer As of late August, more than 41,000 cases of monkeypox had been reported across 96 countries. Aotearoa has reported just four.

What’s the current picture?

Globally, after four weeks of increase, cases in the week ending August 21 declined 21% overall (5907 cases)​, compared with the previous week (7477 cases)​.

In the Americas, however, cases were showing a “continuing steep rise”, WHO’s latest monitoring report showed.

Worldwide, the outbreak was largely affecting young men – with 98.2% of cases where information is available on gender being male, with a median age of 36.

Among cases with sexual orientation reported, 95.8% identified as men who have sex with men.

What’s New Zealand’s situation?

All four confirmed cases in Aotearoa recently returned from overseas travel.

They were not connected, and there was no community transmission.

As of August 30, 155 MPX PCR tests have been taken from 50 people nationwide.

The test involves swabbing any lesions on the skin – usually three swabs from at least three separate vesicles/pustules – and/or a throat swab.

Te Whatu Ora and the Ministry of Health say we should expect to see continued isolated imported cases, and were “continuing readiness and response plans” in the “unlikely event” there is widespread community transmission in Aotearoa.

Have we just been lucky so far?

Infectious disease expert University of Auckland Associate Professor Mark Thomas says there was “absolutely” an element of luck involved in New Zealand’s monkeypox experience so far.

Part of it could be because we’re a small country, tucked away at the bottom of the globe. The proportion of cases we’ve seen, given the size of our population, were fairly “consistent” with the experiences of Australia, he says.

SUPPLIED Infectious diseased physician and Auckland University associate professor Dr Mark Thomas says NZ authorities and advocates would be closely monitoring the situation overseas, and using their experience to target testing and transmission information. (File photo)

Thomas thought it was likely there were few or no Kiwis at mass gatherings in Europe which saw cases seed across many countries.

It was also “very fortunate” that those diagnosed with MPX here avoided spreading the virus to others.

He says, with the benefit of being able to watch what was happening overseas, local authorities and advocates may have done a “better job” at advising people to get tested and how to prevent transmission than some other countries.

And though it is “certainly possible” we could be missing some MPX cases, Thomas doubted we’d be missing “a large number”.

He was hopeful, with cases trending down overseas, MPX “won’t become an established disease... and may well be eliminated from most countries.”

David White/Stuff The border is open, and there is local transmission of MPX occurring just across the ditch.

Peter Saxton, University of Auckland Associate Professor and Burnett Foundation Aotearoa Fellow, says with open borders and local transmission in Australia, “it’s only a matter of time before we see that” here.

What are we doing in the meantime?

Over the weekend, the Government announced it secured 504 courses of MPX treatment tecovirimat​ – expected to be available from late September.

At the time, Associate Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall said, although the risk of widespread MPX transmission was “low”, it was “important we are prepared”.

Te Whatu Ora was also working with Pharmac to secure supply of smallpox vaccine, known as Imvanex or Jynneos, which is effective against MPX.

This timeframe remains unclear, but experts previously advised it was unlikely New Zealand would have a supply of MPX vaccine before community transmission occurred.