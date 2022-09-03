Fifth monkeypox case detected in New Zealand

There is no evidence of community transmission from this case said the Ministry of Health.

A fifth case of monkeypox has been detected in New Zealand, according to the Ministry of Health and Te Whatu Ora.

The ministry said the person has recently returned from overseas and is currently isolating in the Auckland region, following a positive test result.

“There is no evidence of community transmission from this case and public health staff have assessed the risk of transmission from this case as low.

“To protect the privacy of this person and their contacts, we will be making no further comment on this case, at this stage.”

Health professionals are being reminded to remain vigilant for any possible cases of monkeypox.

“We continue to advise anyone who will have close physical or sexual contact while overseas, or with people who’ve recently been overseas, to be mindful of monkeypox symptoms and the health advice.”