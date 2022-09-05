Doctor gave woman morphine despite her saying she was allergic multiple times

The woman’s notes said she was allergic to morphine, and the information was also on her medical bracelet.

A doctor’s decision to give a woman morphine during surgery, after she said she was allergic multiple times, was “unacceptable”, said health watch dog.

Her heart rate briefly slowed to 22bpm after the drug was administered.

In a report released on Monday, Deputy Health Disability Commissioner, Deborah James​ found an anaesthetist was in breach of the Code of Health and Disability Services Consumers’ Rights for failing to gain the woman’s informed concern before surgery.

The woman in her 40s underwent a hysterectomy to remove her uterus in 2019 at a District Health Board (DHB) which the report does not name.

The woman told hospital staff and the anaesthetist she was allergic to morphine, which caused her heart to slow to an abnormally low rate.

The woman said she was allergic to morphine in two pre-assessment questionnaires and reminded hospital staff before the surgery.

This information was also in her doctor’s notes and on her medical bracelet.

Despite this, the anaesthetist gave her 3mg of morphine during surgery, without asking for consent.

He stopped when he found that the morphine did lower her heart rate, and used other pain medication instead.

The woman said the anaesthetist told her he would not use morphine during the surgery.

However, the anaesthetist said he “respectfully disagrees with this recollection”.

“I would never have told [her] that I would not give morphine and then proceed to do so,” he said.

The anaesthetist carefully considered the woman’s “prior experiences and the potential for her not to be ‘allergic’ but rather to have experienced the known side effect” of a lowered heart rate, he said.

However, he accepted he didn’t properly deal with the patient’s concern around morphine as she “must have gone into the surgery believing that morphine would not be used”.

He said he gave the woman morphine for the pain and kept it at a low dose to be safe.

After the surgery, the doctor said the woman had “severe bradycardia​ from morphine” during the surgery but recovered quickly.

He has since apologised to the woman.

Stuff The anaesthetist gave the woman 3mg of morphine during surgery, without asking for consent.

Deputy Commissioner James criticised the doctor for not gaining informed consent before administering the drug.

"It is unacceptable that the anaesthetists did not discuss with the woman, the possibility of a trail of morphine during surgery, or obtain her consent to this.

“The woman was particularly vulnerable, as she was under anaesthetic. I am critical of the actions by the anaesthetists to give the woman morphine when she had not agreed to the trial,” she said.

James recommended that the anaesthetist undertake further education and training on informed consent within three months after the report’s release.

Te Whatu Ora, previously a district health board which is not named in the report, was not in breach of the Code of Health and Disability Services Consumers’ Right code.

However, James found that it could have done more to advocate for the woman to prevent the use of morphine during surgery.