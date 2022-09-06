'Lucky' scan found 34-year-old's bowel cancer, but others told they're too young

Anna Heritage-Sao​ was 32 when she was diagnosed with bowel cancer.

In February 2021, the Massey woman went to Auckland City Hospital’s emergency department with back pain, she was discharged with a diagnosis of a possible kidney stone and referred to her GP for a CT scan.

The scan potentially saved her life – it showed a shadow on her bowel. The shadow was a cancerous tumour.

“I couldn’t get my head around it, as I didn’t feel sick at all. But of course that’s the thing with bowel cancer, it’s called ‘the silent killer’ for that very reason.”

READ MORE:

* Widow left with what ifs after husband too young for bowel cancer screening

* Aucklanders twice as likely to survive bowel cancer surgery than those elsewhere

* Young cyclist dying of cancer regrets not 'pushing harder' for diagnosis



Heritage-Sao said “a random sequence of events” led to her diagnosis, and without it, she was unsure her cancer would have been identified.

Two weeks after the diagnosis, she had surgery to remove the tumour. The cancer had not spread outside the bowel, so no other treatment was needed.

Stuff “If you get denied the first time, go back and get that second referral,” says Anna Heritage-Sao.

Heritage-Sao knows she was fortunate to have the disease identified early. Many have their symptom dismissed because of their age, she said.

She said people needed to push for answers.

“If you get denied the first time, go back and get that second referral. For me, I was lucky, but it shouldn’t be down to winning the lottery.”

Bowel cancer is on the increase among young people. But they are encountering “worrying delays” when trying to access diagnostic screening, says Bowel Cancer New Zealand.

Doctors are concerned those referred for hospital investigation are denied assessments due their age and perceived lower risk.

Aotearoa has one of the highest bowel cancer rates in the world – it’s our second-highest cause of death from cancer. More than 3000 Kiwis are diagnosed annually – 350 of those diagnosed are aged under 50.

KEVIN STENT/STUFF Wellington city councillor Sean Rush says his early bowel cancer diagnosis was probably the luckiest thing that has ever happened in his life.

Bowel Cancer New Zealand is “urgently” calling on Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand to introduce a plan to address these delays.

A lack of sufficient resources for diagnostic endoscopy had caused public waiting list to “spiral” in some parts of the motu, and Covid-19 had made issues dire, they said.

Bowel Cancer NZ medical advisor Professor Frank Frizelle​ said it was not just long public waiting lists and cancelled procedures that had affected people.

The pressures Covid-19 had put on the health care system discouraged patients with symptoms from wanting to “bother” their already overworked local doctor, he said.

Frizelle said GPs had valid concerns that symptoms in younger people were being dismissed by the public system, because of misperceptions around risk levels.

The foundation has asked Te Whatu Ora to prioritise improvements to colonoscopy resources and capacity nationwide without further delay, he said.

In July 2023, the bowel cancer screening age for Māori and Pacific people will be lowered from 60 to 50 years old, but Bowel Cancer NZ General Manager Rebekah Heal​ said it needed to go lower for all New Zealanders.

She recommended the policy should include screening for anyone aged 45 and over.

“We mustn’t forget that Aotearoa has a high rate of bowel cancer, costing as many lives as breast and prostate cancers combined.”

The Never Too Young campaign is being run for the fifth year by Bowel Cancer New Zealand to help Kiwis understand the symptoms of bowel cancer.

“We urge all health professionals to consider referring patients for further investigative tests without delay, no matter their age.

“With 90% of bowel cancers treated successfully when picked up quickly, early detection is a lifesaver.”

Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand has been approached for comment.