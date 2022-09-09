It felt like no-one cared, says mum who battled to get her sick tot seen

Tara Langman, 29, went to five different doctors over three weeks to get her 1-year-old Maxton medical treatment.

A Hamilton mother who battled the health system for her sick 1-year-old says it felt like not one person gave a damn.

It took three weeks of pushing for appointments before a doctor diagnosed Maxton with two severe ear infections and a chest infection that required two back-to-back courses of antibiotics.

And Tara Langman's not alone in the struggle to see a GP.

One GP leader says workforce shortages are making it impossible to get an appointment in some areas, and another says waits for a routine appointment have gone from three days to a week or more.

KEVIN STENT/STUFF Dr Bryan Betty, medical director of the College of GPs, warns if workforce shortages are not addressed, the problems we are seeing now will begin to repeat themselves every winter.

For Langman and Maxton, it took more than 12 hours in waiting rooms and five different doctors before he started to improve.

“It felt like not one person gave a shit,” Langman said.

Maxton got sick on a Saturday, after his first three days of daycare. He had a temperature of 39.8 degrees, was screaming, crying, and waking himself up unable to breathe.

Langman said he wouldn’t eat or drink, had a really snotty nose, a horrendous sounding cough, and was pulling on his ears.

They waited for three hours at urgent care to be sent home with pamol.

By Wednesday they were at Waikato Hospital’s ED because his breathing was worse, and waited eight hours for a doctor to ask “do you have pamol at home?”

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Maxton had two severe ear infections and a chest infection.

Maxton’s temperature was raging on Friday, but Langman’s GP was busy and the receptionist suggested urgent care.

Langman was at her wits’ end and knew something wasn’t right.

She scored an appointment with her mum’s GP, who gave Maxton antibiotics for the ear infections and chest infection.

The doctor was shocked, she said. Infections like that don’t develop overnight.

But Maxton was still sick with a high temperature a week later.

The clinic was fully booked for the two days leading up to the weekend. She was told to ring the next day and wait until something became available.

Langman hung up, bursting into tears.

“We were at week three of him being sick and still pushing for answers.”

A frustrated phone call to the GP magicked up an appointment that evening – but the doctor said Maxton was fine.

The next week, in desperation, Langman turned up at Tui Medical to find a three-hour wait, so she rang a new GP and got an appointment.

Maxton still had an ear infection bad enough to potentially burst his ear drums “because he was left and not seen”, she said.

It took two courses of antibiotics back-to-back to clear.

Six weeks later he was only just bouncing back.

Supplied It took more than 12 hours in waiting rooms and five different doctors before Maxton started to improve.

Langman vented her frustrations on social media and found others had similar experiences.

“Mums are saying if you want an appointment you have to yell,” she said. But you shouldn’t have to.”

“My heart breaks for the people who don’t have the money or time or someone to advocate for them.”

Waits for routine appointments have gone from two or three days to a week or two because of the “workforce crisis”, Pinnacle Midlands Health Network medical director Jo Scott-Jones said.

Most, if not all, practices had a system for on the day or urgent appointments – but not with unlimited capacity.

“Most practices will fit children in. Particularly ones in pain or who have a fever.”

He said some people found it easier to use places like urgent care and the emergency department if they couldn’t get an appointment.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff People should be able to see a doctor within one to three days, Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners medical director Dr Bryan Betty said.

The workforce crisis had developed over a long period, and there was no quick fix, he said.

But thankfully winter had ended, and Covid-19 cases had dropped significantly.

Waiting two or three weeks for a GP appointment isn’t unusual, Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners medical director Dr Bryan Betty said, and in many places you couldn’t even enroll with a GP.

Wait times varied throughout the country, but in many places getting an appointment was impossible.

It’s 100% concerning, he said. “It’s unacceptable.”

He said people should be able to see a doctor within one to three days.

“That’s the tragedy of the situation. Patients, children, the elderly are affected.”

Betty said when GPs are under pressure it consequently puts pressure on urgent care and emergency departments.

“It’s stressful for clinical staff as well. They are trying to do their best.”

He said more people needed to take medicine at university, and more medical students and doctors needed to specialise in general practice.